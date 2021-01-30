Hawks 116, Wizards 100
WASHINGTON — Atlanta held NBA scoring leader Bradley Beal to a season low in points, and Trae Young’s 41 helped the Hawks top the Wizards 116-100 Friday night in a game that saw Rajon Rondo, Russell Westbrook and Robin Lopez all get ejected.
The subject of trade speculation, Beal came in averaging 35.4 points for a last-place Wizards team that has been short-handed because of COVID-19 issues, recently had a half-dozen games in a row postponed and is now 3-12.
Hornets 108, Pacers 105
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — P.J. Washington had 19 points and nine rebounds and the Charlotte Hornets avenged an earlier loss to Indiana with a 108-105 win over the Pacers on Friday night.
Terry Rozier scored 19 points and Devonte Graham added 14 points and 10 assists as the Hornets bounced back from a 116-106 loss to the Pacers two nights earlier. Rookie LaMelo Ball, who has been struggling, came alive with 16 points, seven assists and six rebounds as the Hornets won for the second time in eight games.
Knicks 102, Cavaliers 81
NEW YORK — Rookie guard Immanuel Quickley scored 25 points off the bench, leading the New York Knicks to a 102-81 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night.
Quickley was one of five players to score in double figures for New York, which snapped a three-game losing streak. R.J. Barrett scored 24 points, Julius Randle finished with 16 and Austin Rivers 13.
While New York appeared to get back on track, Cleveland lost for the third time in four games. Darius Garland scored 24 points, Collin Sexton added 17 and Jarrett Allen 15.
Pelicans 131, Bucks 126
NEW ORLEANS — Lonzo Ball highlighted a season-best 27-point performance with seven 3-pointers and the New Orleans Pelicans held off a furious Milwaukee rally to beat the Bucks 131-126.
Brandon Ingram scored 28 points, and Zion Williamson had 21 points, nine rebounds and a career-best seven assists to help New Orleans prevent the Bucks from erasing a 28-point deficit during the game’s final 17 minutes.
Kings 126, Raptors 124
TAMPA, Fla. — Harrison Barnes scored 26 points, De’Aaron Fox added 24 and the Sacramento Kings beat the Toronto Raptors 126-124 for their third straight victory.
Buddy Hield had 22 points and Hassan Whiteside came off the bench with 16 points and nine rebounds for the Kings (8-10) in his second game back after missing four games with a hip injury. Sacramento shot 55% overall to offset nine fourth-quarter turnovers.
Nets 147, Thunder 125
OKLAHOMA CITY — James Harden and Kyrie Irving each scored 25 points Friday night to help Brooklyn roll past the Oklahoma City Thunder 147-125, as the Nets rested Kevin Durant.
L.A. Clippers 116, Magic 90
76ers 118, Timberwolves 94
MINNEAPOLIS — Joel Embiid racked up 37 points and 11 rebounds in 27 minutes, leading the Philadelphia 76ers to a 118-94 victory over the depleted Minnesota Timberwolves.
Tobias Harris added 17 points and 11 rebounds for the 76ers (14-6), as the Eastern Conference leaders cruised away after a five-point halftime lead on the worst team in the Western Conference.
Spurs 119, Nuggets 109
SAN ANTONIO — DeMar DeRozan had 30 points and 10 assists, Dejounte Murray scored 26 points and San Antonio ended Denver's winning streak at five.
San Antonio held Denver to 23 points in the final quarter for its third straight victory, all at home. The Spurs and Nuggets are tied for fourth in the Western Conference at 11-8.
Nikola Jokic had 35 points and 10 rebounds for Denver. Jamal Murray added 20 points.
Jazz 120, Mavericks 101
SALT LAKE CITY — Bojan Bogdanovic scored 32 points and the Utah Jazz ran their NBA-best winning streak to 11, routing the Dallas Mavericks 120-101 on Friday night to sweep the two-game series.
With Donovan Mitchell missing his second game because of concussion protocol, the Jazz improved to 15-4 with their 10th victory by double digits in the streak.
Mike Conley added 22 points, Jordan Clarkson had 18 and Rudy Gobert added 17 points and 12 rebounds. Juwan Morgan had career highs of 12 points, seven rebounds and three steals.
Luka Doncic scored 25 points for Dallas. The Mavericks have lost four in a row.
