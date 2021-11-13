Hornets 104, Knicks 96
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Miles Bridges scored 24 points, point guard LaMelo Ball had a career-high 17 rebounds to go with 12 points and nine assists and Charlotte Hornets overcame a early 16-point deficit to beat New York.
Cavaliers 98, Pistons 78
CLEVELAND — Darius Garland tied his season high with 21 points and rookie power forward Evan Mobley had 16 points and seven rebounds, leading Cleveland past Detroit.
Celtics 122, Bucks 113
BOSTON — Dennis Schröder scored a season-high 38 points — eight in overtime — and the Boston Celtics took advantage of Giannis Antetokounmpo’s absence to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 122-113.
Jayson Tatum scored 27 with 11 rebounds for Boston, which has won four of five since opening the season 2-5.
The reigning NBA Finals MVP, Antetokounmpo was scratched about 90 minutes before the game with a right ankle sprain.
Jrue Holiday had 17 points and 13 assists, and Bobby Portis scored 22 for the defending NBA champion Bucks. Grayson Allen scored 21, hitting a pair of 3-pointers in the final 73 seconds of regulation to send the game into overtime.
Nets 120, Pelicans 112
NEW ORLEANS — James Harden highlighted a 39-point, 12-assist performance with a game-sealing 27-foot 3-pointer with 29 seconds left and Brooklyn rallied to beat New Orleans after blowing a 21-point lead.
Kevin Durant scored 28 for the Nets, who’ve won seven of their last eight, and Joe Harris scored 24 after opening his night by hitting his first seven shots, including six from 3, to help hand the Pelicans their ninth straight loss.
Suns 119, Grizzlies 94
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Devin Booker and Jae Crowder scored 17 points each, Chris Paul added 15 points and 12 assists and Phoenix dominated Memphis for its seventh straight victory.
Trail Blazers 104, Rockets 92
HOUSTON — Damian Lillard scored 20 points, CJ McCollum added 17 and Portland cruised past Houston for its first road victory of the season.
Portland is 1-6 on the road and 5-1 at home. The Rockets are the league’s only winless team on the road at 0-7. They are an NBA-worst 1-11.
Kevin Porter Jr. led the Rockets with 18 points.
Mavericks 123, Spurs 109
SAN ANTONIO — Kristaps Porzingis had a season-high 32 points, Luka Doncic had 32 points, 15 assists and 12 rebounds and Dallas routed San Antonio.
Dallas clinched the season series against its intrastate rival with its third consecutive win over San Antonio in the season’s first 12 games.
Thunder 105, Kings 103
OKLAHOMA CITY — Lu Dort stole the ball from De’Aaron Fox, then drove and made a layup with 1.7 seconds left to lift Oklahoma City past Sacramento.
Nuggets 105, Hawks 96
DENVER — Nikola Jokic had 22 points, 19 rebounds and 10 assists in his return from a one-game suspension for his second triple-double of the season, leading Denver past Atlanta.
Warriors 119, Bulls 93
SAN FRANCISCO — Stephen Curry made nine 3-pointers and scored 40 points with his old college coach from Davidson cheering him on, Draymond Green delivered another all-around effort and Golden State beat Chicago for its seventh straight victory.
Green added nine points, nine rebounds and seven assists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.