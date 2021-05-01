76ers 126, Hawks 104
PHILADELPHIA — Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris each scored 18 points to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 126-104 victory over the Atlanta Hawks.
Dwight Howard had a team-high 19 points and 11 rebounds for the 76ers, who routed the Hawks for the second straight game.
Wizards 122, Cavaliers 93
CLEVELAND — Russell Westbrook posted his 31st triple-double of the season with 15 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists, and the Washington Wizards continued their postseason push with a 122-93 rout of the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night.
Grizzlies 92, Magic 75
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dillon Brooks scored 20 points, Jonas Valanciunas added 14 points and 15 rebounds, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Orlando Magic 92-75 on Friday as both teams shot poorly.
Kyle Anderson contributed 13 points for the Grizzlies, who shot 34.3% from the field but snapped a two-game losing streak.
Trail Blazers 128, Nets 109
NEW YORK — Damian Lillard had 32 points, nine assists and seven rebounds, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Brooklyn Nets 128-109 on Friday night to remain unbeaten halfway through an important road trip.
Celtics 143, Spurs 140
BOSTON — Jaylen Brown hit a 3-pointer with 16.7 seconds remaining in overtime, Jayson Tatum scored a career-high 60 points and the Boston Celtics rallied from a 32-point deficit to beat the San Antonio Spurs 143-140 on Friday night.
Bucks 108, Bulls 98
CHICAGO — Brook Lopez and Khris Middleton each scored 22 points, and Milwaukee was good enough without Giannis Antetokounmpo to beat Chicago.
The Bucks hope Antetokounmpo won’t be sidelined for long after the reigning two-time MVP rolled his already sprained right ankle in the opening minute at Houston the previous night.
Bobby Portis had 16 points and tied a season high with 14 rebounds. Jrue Holiday scored 16 to go with seven assists for Milwaukee, which is third in the Eastern Conference.
Coby White led Chicago with 21 points. Nikola Vucevic added 17 points and 15 rebounds. Daniel Theis finished with 16 points and 10 boards as the Bulls lost for the third time in four games.
Suns 121, Jazz 100
PHOENIX — Devin Booker scored 31 points, Mikal Bridges added 18 and Phoenix pulled into a tie for the top spot in the Western Conference by beating Utah.
Phoenix is actually atop the NBA because it holds the tiebreaker over the Jazz.
Booker shot 13 of 19 from the field, hitting three step-back jumpers late in the third that brought roars from the crowd. Chris Paul added 12 points and nine assists. Deandre Ayton had 11 points and nine rebounds.
Kings 110, L.A. Lakers 106
LOS ANGELES — LeBron James scored 16 points in his return to the Lakers' lineup, but it wasn’t enough as Sacramento rallied for the victory.
James suffered a high right ankle sprain on March 20 against the Atlanta Hawks and missed the next 20 games, which was the longest absence of his career. He played 32 minutes and was 6 of 12 from the field. He missed what would had been a go-ahead 3-pointer with 2.7 seconds remaining as Los Angeles lost for the fifth time in six games.
Terence Davis scored 10 of his 15 points during the final 12 minutes for the King.
Tyrese Haliburton led Sacramento with 23 points and 10 assists, and Richaun Holmes added 22 points.
Anthony Davis led the Lakers with 22 points and 11 rebounds, and Andre Drummond had 17 points.
