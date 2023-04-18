WESTERN CONFERENCE
Kings 114, Warriors 106
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
A mix of clouds and sunshine with gusty winds developing this afternoon. High 64F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: April 18, 2023 @ 9:16 am
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Kings 114, Warriors 106
Sacramento leads series 2-0
SACRAMENTO — De’Aaron Fox scored 24 points and made a backbreaking 3-pointer that led the playoff newcomer Sacramento Kings to a second straight victory over the defending champion Golden State Warriors.
The Kings closed the game strong after Golden State’s Draymond Green was ejected for a flagrant foul and became the first team to take a 2-0 series lead over the Warriors in the Stephen Curry era.
The Warriors will try to get back into this Western Conference series when it shifts less than 90 miles southwest to San Francisco for Game 3 on Thursday night.
The game got heated in the fourth quarter when Green stomped on Domantas Sabonis’ chest with 7:03 to play, leading to an ejection for a flagrant foul.
Fox’s 3-pointer made it 107-101 with 2:17 to play and the Kings were in control from there. Sabonis added 24 points for Sacramento and Malik Monk scored 18 off the bench.
Curry led the Warriors with 28 points but made just 3 of 13 from 3-point range as Golden State struggled to get going offensively. The Warriors committed 22 turnovers.
EASTERN CONFERENCE
76ers 96, Nets 84
Philadelphia leads series 2-0
PHILADELPHIA — Tyrese Maxey scored 33 points, Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris had 20 apiece, and Philadelphia beat Brooklyn for a 2-0 lead in their Eastern Conference series.
Embiid was quiet offensively, going 6 of 11 from the floor, but he did just about everything else. The MVP finalist had 19 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks.
Harris had 12 rebounds. James Harden scored only eight points on 3-of-13 shooting for the Sixers after a sensational Game 1 effort.
Cam Johnson led the Nets with 28 points and Mikal Bridges scored 21.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.