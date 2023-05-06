Western Conference Semifinals
Suns 121, Nuggets 114
Denver leads series 2-1
PHOENIX — Devin Booker scored 47 points, Kevin Durant added 39 and the Phoenix Suns beat the Denver Nuggets to cut Denver’s lead to 2-1 in their Western Conference semifinal series.
Booker — who came into the game averaging 35.4 points in these playoffs — had another massive offensive effort, shooting 20 of 25 from the field, including 5 of 8 from 3-point range. Durant shot just 12 of 31 from the field, but made 14 of 16 free throws.
The Suns will try to even the series in Game 4 on Sunday in Phoenix.
The Suns took a 90-88 lead into the fourth quarter, retaking the lead after the Nuggets erased a 15-point halftime deficit. Phoenix scored the first nine points of the fourth — including the final two on Durant’s fastbreak dunk — to push their advantage to 99-88.
They wouldn’t trail in the fourth quarter.
Denver’s Nikola Jokic — who finished second in the MVP voting on Tuesday to Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid — finished with 30 points, 17 assists and 17 rebounds.
Jamal Murray led the Nuggets with 32 points, while Michael Porter Jr. added 21 points and 12 rebounds.
Eastern Conference Semifinals
Celtics 114, 76ers 102
Boston leads series 2-1
PHILADELPHIA — Scrambling for a loose ball late in the fourth quarter and the outcome of Game 3 still in the balance, Grant Williams was accidentally stomped face-first into the court by Joel Embiid’s wayward foot.
Williams got up shaken, bloodied and needed a breather. Much like Boston after its Game 1 debacle, Williams absorbed the beating and came back to help the Celtics continue to punish the suddenly shaky 76ers.
Jayson Tatum scored 27 points, Jaylen Brown had 23 and the Boston Celtics spoiled Embiid’s MVP coronation, beating the Philadelphia 76ers to take a 2-1 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinal series.
Game 4 is Sunday in Philadelphia.
Williams didn’t score a point in 23 minutes, but his toughness in shaking off the sneaker to the back of his head symbolized the way Boston has continued to get up after a Game 1 embarrassment.
“I just thankful he just didn’t fully lean his weight into it,” Williams said. “He definitely got me pretty badly.”
Embiid had 30 points and 13 rebounds in his second game back from a sprained right knee after receiving his MVP trophy in a pregame ceremony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.