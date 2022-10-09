NASCAR Talladega Auto Racing

Associated Press

Ross Chastain (1) leads a pack of cars through the Tai-Oval during a NASCAR Cup Series race, Sunday, in Talladega, Ala.

 Butch Dill

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The most powerful teams in NASCAR warned Friday that the venerable stock car racing series has a “broken” economic model that is unfair and has little to no chance of long-term stability, a stunning announcement that added to a growing list of woes.

The Cup Series is heading into the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course playoff elimination race Sunday with three full-time drivers sidelined with injuries suffered in NASCAR’s new car and no clear answer as to how to fix the safety concerns.

