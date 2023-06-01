NASCAR Daytona 500 Auto Racing

Chase Briscoe greets fans during driver introductions before the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 19 in Daytona Beach, Fla.

 

 Terry Renna

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NASCAR issued its second massive penalty in as many days by levying huge fines Wednesday against Stewart-Haas Racing for a “counterfeit part” found on Chase Briscoe’s car in a secondary inspection after the Coca-Cola 600.

SHR’s No. 14 team was docked 120 points in both the owner standings and Briscoe’s driver standings, and he also was stripped of 25 playoff points. John Klausmeier, the crew chief, is suspended six races and was fined $250,000.

