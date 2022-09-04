NASCAR Richmond Auto Racing

Associated Press

Ross Chastain greets fans during driver introductions prior to a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Richmond Raceway on Aug. 14, in Richmond, Va.

 Steve Helber

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Austin Cindric has had more than six months to think about NASCAR’s playoffs. The rookie racer thinks he’s got a winning plan: maintain his steady, head-down approach when the 10-race postseason begins Sunday at Darlington Raceway.

Cindric is among a group of four first-timers in the field of 16, along with Chase Briscoe, Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez. All are excited — and filled with questions about how things will unfold when the green flag waves for the Southern 500.

