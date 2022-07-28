ADDITION NASCAR Pocono Auto Racing

Associated Press

Taylor James Hamlin, left, carries the checkered flag with her dad, Denny Hamlin, after he won a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Pocono Raceway on Sunday in Long Pond, Pa. NASCAR stripped Hamlin of his win when his No. 11 Toyota failed inspection and was disqualified, awarding Chase Elliott the Cup Series victory.

 Matt Slocum

Denny Hamlin ate dinner next to the winning Pocono Raceway trophy, opened the celebratory champagne awarded to the victor and enjoyed a glass with his meal.

It was an advertisement: “Live on EBay. 1 tainted trophy and 1 used bottle of champagne,” he posted on social media.

