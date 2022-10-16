APTOPIX NASCAR Charlotte Cup Auto Racing

Associated Press

Christopher Bell (20) celebrates on top of his car after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Sunday, in Concord, N.C. The playoffs round of 8 begins Sunday in Las Vegas.

 Matt Kelley

LAS VEGAS — There has been a NASCAR reset, on the track at least, with the third round of the playoffs beginning Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and a new Cup champion set to be crowned after four races.

Kyle Larson was knocked out of contention for consecutive championships after being eliminated at Charlotte, nosed out by two points by Chase Briscoe of Stewart-Haas Racing — a team now accused of race manipulation and fined $300,000 by NASCAR over the last week.

