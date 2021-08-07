KAWAGOE, Japan — Seven holes into the third round of Olympic women’s golf, Nelly Korda was making it look easy.
She made three birdies, at one point stretching her lead to five shots. The one time she was out of position, the 23-year-old American blasted out of a bunker right of the green on the par-3 seventh and it hit the pin for a tap-in par.
One hole changed everything but the name atop the leaderboard.
Korda survived a battle with her swing, closed with 12 straight pars for a 2-under 69 and held a three-shot lead going into the final round in her pursuit of a gold medal.
“I didn’t have a really good back nine. I was kind of spraying it all over the place. I had some testy par putts,” Korda said. “But made all pars and I fought really hard to stay in it really, or ahead of it.”
She was ahead by three shots over Aditi Ashok of India, who is nearly last in the 60-player field driving and near the top in sheer determination. She had a 68.
And for now, there will be a final round at Kasumigaseki Country Club.
Olympic golf officials plan to start play as early as possible Saturday and take advantage of a window they hope is big enough to squeeze in 72 holes before a tropical storm in the forecast arrives.
Cordova leads Mexico to soccer bronze in 3-1 win over Japan
SAITAMA, Japan — Sebastian Córdova opened the scoring and added two assists to lead Mexico to a 3-1 victory over host Japan in the bronze medal match in Olympic men’s soccer on Friday.
It is only the second time Mexico has won an Olympic soccer medal, adding to the gold from the 2012 London Games.
The opener came after Japan midfielder Wataru Endo fouled Ernesto Vega to concede a penalty that Córdova converted in the 13th minute.
Jorge Sanchez headed Córdova’s free kick into the net in the 22nd. Alexis Vega headed in Córdova’s corner in the 58th.
Japan scored on Kaoru Mitoma’s powerful strike in the 78th, but it was too late to mount a comeback.
Canada clinches Olympic gold with a shootout win over Sweden
Christine Sinclair finally has her title.
The 38-year-old, long-time captain of the Canadian team has more international goals than any other player, male or female. But a major tournament championship had eluded her.
Until now.
Canada clinched the Olympic gold medal by winning a penalty shootout 3-2 against Sweden after a 1-1 draw in Friday’s final at the Tokyo Games.
It was the first major tournament title for the Canadians, who were the bronze medalists at London in 2012 and at Rio de Janeiro five years ago.
“I mean, it even looks prettier,” Sinclair said, holding up the gold medal.
Canadian goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe stopped Jonna Andersson in the shootout to make way for Julia Grosso, a 20-year-old player for the University of Texas, who beat Sweden goalkeeper Hedvig Lindahl to win it.
The Canadian players mobbed Grosso on the field, and Sinclair raised her arms in victory before leaping atop her teammates.
“I honestly cannot even believe what just happened,” said Sinclair, who has 187 career goals. “For the last 40 days, we had a goal to come in here and change the color of the medal and we landed on top of the podium. Just such an honor to be part of this group.”
It was the second consecutive silver medal for the Swedes, who were also aiming for their first title in a major tournament. They lost 2-1 to Germany at Rio in 2016.
Stina Blackstenius gave Sweden the lead in the 34th minute, but Jessie Fleming equalized with a penalty kick in the 67th before the game went to extra time.
Sweden had won every match going into the final, opening the tournament with a statement-making 3-0 victory over the United States. Blackstenius had a pair of goals against the Americans.
The Swedes advanced to the gold-medal match with a 1-0 victory over Australia, which finished in fourth place after falling to the United States 4-3 Thursday night in Kashima.
