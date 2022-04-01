Mustangs run past Knights

LANCASTER — The Vasquez baseball team had a complete, team performance in an 8-4 Heritage League win over Desert Christian on Thursday at Rawley Duntley Park.
The Mustangs (11-4-1, 7-1) swept Desert Christian (10-5, 6-2) this week, along with a 10-8 win at Vasquez High on Tuesday, to take sole possession of first place.
“I’m thrilled. We’re peaking at the right time,” Vasquez coach Sheldon Sparks said. “Trying to clean up some defensive errors. Trying to clean up some defensive mistakes, but it’s a mature team. It’s a bunch of seniors. Everyone but Jesse (Chacon) has been around the program now for four years. I’m proud of these guys. I’m a very proud coach today.”
Vasquez jumped out to a quick lead in the top of the first, as junior Camron Mendez drew a walk to lead off the game and scored from second on a double by sophomore Alan Soberanis.
Desert Christian tied the game in the bottom of the second. Sophomore Jase Pfeil led off the inning by reaching second on a dropped fly ball and scored on a bloop single by sophomore Nicholas Weathers.
The Mustangs took the lead for good with two runs in the top of the third.
Mendez, senior Alex Soberanis and Alan Soberanis led off the inning with three consecutive singles. Alex Soberanis scored on a ground ball by senior Jesse Chacon and Alan Soberanis scored on a single by senior Daniel Lomeli.
“I think it was a solid game,” said Lomeli, a four-year varsity player. “Pitching was there. He pitched a full game. We were hitting today, again.
“Our defense stepped it up today.
“It really gives our confidence a boost. It gives us a way better spot for league. We’re basically in the driver’s seat now. We have to finish the season strong.”
Desert Christian cut the Vasquez lead to 3-2 with a run on a sacrifice fly by sophomore Jacob Acosta in the third, allowing senior Andrew Zeko to tag from third after leading off the inning with a walk.
It would be as close as the Knights would get as the Mustangs extended their lead in the next two innings.
Vasquez junior Mason McConnell reached on an error to lead off the fourth, advanced on a sacrifice bunt by sophomore Landon Brock and scored on a single by No. 9 batter, freshman Luke Real, who was one of six Vasquez batters with multiple hits.
Mendez went 3-for-3 in the leadoff spot, Alex Soberanis was 3-for-5 and Lomeli was 3-for-4. Vasquez outhit Desert Christian 16-9.
Real and Mendez hit back-to-back RBI singles in the fifth to give Vasquez a 6-2 lead.
Desert Christian answered with two runs in the bottom of the fifth. Junior Christopher Gonzales and Acosta hit back-to-back singles with one out, Gonzales scored on an error and Pfeil walked to load the bases with one out.
Weathers hit an RBI single with two outs, but was thrown out at second, cutting the deficit to 6-4.
“We were not doing our best. We weren’t getting the bats out fast enough,” said Weathers, a second-year varsity player. “We need tuning up. We need to hopefully come out in better shape for the next game.
“I think we need to work on defense, making the plays.”
Vasquez did commit two errors, while Desert Christian made four errors.
Weathers was 2-for-4, sophomore John Helton was 2-for-3 and Gonzales was 3-for-4.
“They played well,” Desert Christian coach Adam Zeko said. “There are some things that we obviously need to work on. Some key moments that we gave up over to Vasquez. Obviously we came over from a tough loss on Tuesday against Vasquez. It was an uphill battle for us from the beginning.
“Just kind of hit the reset button with them during practice, get back to the fundamentals. Get back to hitting and just let them focus on the upcoming games.”
Vasquez added another two runs in the seventh inning.
Brock led off the inning with a single, advanced on a bunt by Real and scored on a triple by Mendez, who scored on a bloop single by Alex Soberanis.
“There’s been guys here and there and today was probably our best hitting game of the year and it showed,” Chacon said. “We played defense and we hit good and that’s baseball. Put the bat on the ball and let the gloves do the work.”
Chacon threw a complete game for the Mustangs and struck out two, gave up four runs on nine hits and five walks.
“It’s probably my best performance in a while,” Chacon said. “I haven’t got to play really much. Today I slowed everything down and slowed the game down a little bit and just threw. Just finding the strike zone and trusting my defense and letting them do their work. That’s how I’ve always pitched and I showed it today.
“I feel like we played great. The defense was behind me and that’s how we play our game. Let them hit it and hope defense comes through like they have all year.”
Chacon was unable to play previously due to grades, which is motivating him in the classroom this year.
“It’s a big motivation,” Chacon said.
Vasquez won the Heritage League title last season, on a tiebreaker after a three-way tie for first with Desert Christian and Trinity Classical Academy.
“It puts us in a good position to win league again,” Chacon said. “It’s a good feeling.”
Vasquez split two games against Trinity Classical Academy. The Mustangs won in the seventh on a walkoff and lost in the seventh on a walkoff.
“This puts us in a very good place to win league,” Sparks said. “If Trinity takes care of their business, it’s going to be a one-game playoff. It just puts us in a good position to achieve the goals we set for ourselves.
“(Trinity has) good pitching and good hitting. They’ve got good coaching. But (Desert Christian is) good. They’re our league rivals. They always come out here and play really tough against us. This is a good win for the Vasquez Mustangs, it really is.”
The Knights play a two-game series against Trinity Classical Academy next week. Desert Christian hosts Trinity on Tuesday and plays at the Valencia team on Thursday.
Vasquez plays two games against fifth-place Faith Baptist next week. Vasquez hosts Faith Baptist on Monday and plays at Faith Baptist on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.