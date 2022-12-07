Mustangs outlast Eagles in Heritage win

ACTON — Vasquez guard Johnny Abarghoei said his team’s game plan entering the matchup with Lancaster Baptist was to stop the Eagles’ number 12.
That number 12 was Lancaster Baptist’s Filipe De Paula Rosa.
So, when the Mustangs led by two points with seven seconds left in the game, Vasquez knew where the ball was going.
Lancaster Baptist had to drive 84-feet to tie the game, but Vasquez surprised the Eagles with a full court press even though they were in the double bonus.
It paid off.
De Paula Rosa dribbled around for a few seconds and his 50-footer fell just short and the Mustangs escaped with a 42-40 victory, Tuesday evening at Vasquez High School.
“We weren’t expecting them to press, but that was a fun game; a crazy game,” De Paula Rosa said. “Our players that needed to step up, stepped up. We fought hard tonight, we just had some missed opportunities. We need to learn how to win these close games in crunch time. But I think this is the best game we’ve played this year. I think we just need to make better decisions with the ball. We had too many turnovers.”
Lancaster Baptist (2-6, 0-3) struggled at times to protect the ball as Vasquez’s defense forced it into 22 turnovers.
Following a bucket by Semaj Matthews midway through the fourth quarter, the Mustangs extended their lead to 38-32. However, Lancaster Baptist responded as Ethan Hartanto netted a 3-pointer in the corner to cut the lead in half.
Lancaster Baptist’s Troy Santos tied the score 38-38 following two free throws with 2:47 remaining. Vasquez went back up after Jovi Francisco hit a shot with 2:31 left, giving the Mustangs (2-3, 2-2) a 40-38 lead.
“This was a good win, especially coming off a losing streak, but I know we could have played much better,” Francisco said. “We didn’t move and turnovers hurt us. We need to look at the things we need to correct and if we get that right then we’ll be successful.”
Abarghoei missed a shot with exactly one minute remaining in the game and the Eagles called a timeout with 47 seconds left. Santos missed a shot and Vasquez collected the rebound. Abarghoei was stripped by De Paula Rosa, who took the ball in and scored the layup to tie the score, 40-40, before the Mustangs called a timeout with 14.8 seconds left.
Abarghoei redeemed himself following the timeout when he found Adam Frank underneath the basket. Frank scored with 7.6 seconds remaining. Lancaster Baptist called a timeout to set up the final play.
“I think we did a good job on him (De Paula Rosa), but their other players were making shots. We weren’t executing our plays. We just need to continue to play as a team and feed off each other’s energy,” Abarghoei said. “I’m not pleased with this victory because I know we could have won by a lot more. It was bad execution on our part.”
Francisco led the Mustangs with nine points. Abarghoei and his brother Adrian each had eight points. Teammate Adam Wyganowski chipped in with six points for Vasquez.
Samuel Flores led all scorers with 12 points, including two 3-pointers, for Lancaster Baptist. Michael Averbeck had eight points for the Eagles and De Paula Rosa and Santos each finished with six points.
The Mustangs led 23-19 at halftime and stretched their lead to 30-21 following a 7-2 run, all seven points coming from Francisco. A steal and layup by Wyganowski put Vasquez up even more, 32-21, for its largest lead of the game with 5:02 remaining in the third quarter.
“Coming off a loss (against Newport Christian on Monday) I thought we did well to turn the page,” Flores said. “You can’t win or lose a game on one play. On the good side, we know we can compete against these teams. I thought we fought and played hard. We just have to continue to practice and work hard when we get into crunch time.”
The Mustangs used a 9-1 run to open the second quarter to earn a 19-11 lead. The Eagles promptly responded with a run of their own, 7-0, to trim the lead to 19-18 just before halftime.
