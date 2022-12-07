 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
High School Boys Basketball | Heritage League: Vasquez 42, Lancaster Baptist 40

Mustangs outlast Eagles in Heritage win

  • 0
Vasquez-LB boys basketball

JOHN SANDERS/Valley Press Sports Correspondent

Vasquez’s Jovi Francisco (center right) goes up for a shot against Lancaster Baptist’s Felipe De Paula Rosa (center left) during Tuesday’s Heritage League game at Vasquez High School.

ACTON — Vasquez guard Johnny Abarghoei said his team’s game plan entering the matchup with Lancaster Baptist was to stop the Eagles’ number 12.

That number 12 was Lancaster Baptist’s Filipe De Paula Rosa.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.