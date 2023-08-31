Mustangs open flag football season with victory

LOS ANGELES — The Vasquez girls flag football team opened its inaugural season with a come-from-behind 12-6 victory over Sacred Heart of Jesus on Wednesday in Los Angeles.
The Mustangs (1-0) trailed 6-0 at halftime after the Comets (1-2) scored on a quick strike from a turnover in Vasquez’s zone.
Both of the Mustangs’ touchdowns came in the second half and were 30-plus-yard passes from senior Brooklyn Berger to senior Hartley Lundquist.
“After the girls settled in, they locked down defensively, only allowing a couple first downs in the second half,” Vasquez coach Anthony Salsedo said.
Senior Samantha Brooks was the primary running back for the Mustangs and rushed for more than 50 yards.
Salsedo said freshmen Makenzie Jensen and Daniella Escamilla, sophomores Olivia Mayes, Jaylynn Thomas and Sam Ayala, junior Rylee Schmelzer and senior Mackenzie Van Ornum also contributed on offense.
“We have an athletic group of girls who will only get better as they get more comfortable with the game,” Salsedo said. “I was super proud of them for their resilience and fight today.”
Vasquez plays at Yeshiva University of Los Angeles (YULA) next Wednesday.
McFarland 3, California City 1
CALIFORNIA CITY — The California City girls volleyball team lost to McFarland 25-23, 25-27, 25-19, 25-22 in a non-league match on Wednesday.
The Ravens (2-3) were missing outside hitter Ceci Foster, but got nine kills from her replacement, Miriam Villalpando.
“Miriam did a good job today,” Cal City coach Shane Moore said. “She got her first real start. She did well.”
Makayla Haggins recorded 31 assists, five digs and three kills for the Ravens, while Lorina Rodarte picked up 16 digs.
Cal City was up 20-14 in the fourth set, looking to force a fifth set, but McFarland went on an 11-2 run to close out the set and the match.
“They played very scrappy defense,” Moore said. “It was tough to get it past them.”
The other issue was errors for the Ravens. They had 137 sets with 36 kills and 31 errors.
“We’re just giving too many free points away,” Moore said. “That’s really what the ballgame came down to, missed opportunities.”
Cal City opens High Desert League play at Boron on Tuesday.
