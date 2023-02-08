 Skip to main content
Boys Soccer | CIF-SS Division 7 Wild Card | Vasquez 4, Newbury Park 2

Mustangs move on

Vasquez boys soccer scores 4-2 WC win

ACTON — The Vasquez boys soccer team started and finished strong in its CIF-Southern Section Division 7 Wild Card game against Newbury Park on Tuesday, despite a lull in the middle of the game. 

The Mustangs walked off the pitch with a 4-2 victory and a ticket to the first round, Thursday, where they will play at Excelsior Charter.

