Mustangs move on

ACTON — The Vasquez boys soccer team started and finished strong in its CIF-Southern Section Division 7 Wild Card game against Newbury Park on Tuesday, despite a lull in the middle of the game.
The Mustangs walked off the pitch with a 4-2 victory and a ticket to the first round, Thursday, where they will play at Excelsior Charter.
“I feel like we could have done better,” Vasquez freshman Zack VanOrnum said. “We’ve got to fix our mistakes. We feel good, we won, but we know we’re going to have to face a tougher team on Thursday and that’s going to be a tough challenge.”
While Vasquez coach Peter Zorba said he has seen his team play better, he was glad they played well enough to secure the win.
“I thought the win was a team win,” Zorba said. “Because, despite some of the mistakes, despite some of the frustration and despite the other team trying really hard and really fighting and battling, there was kind of a black (jersey) surge out there. … It wasn’t pretty, but it was a win.”
The Mustangs (13-3-2) have a young squad with four freshmen, seven sophomores, five juniors and just two seniors.
The freshmen were responsible for all four goals on Tuesday.
VanOrnum was responsible for two of those goals. He got Vasquez on the board in the 13th minute, with a kick from the right side.
“I feel like it was a team effort,” VanOrnum said. “I know I couldn’t have done it without the people behind me, because if it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t have scored them.
“Angel Gomez got my first one, he passed it off and then I shot that.”
VanOrnum’s second goal came in the 59th minute after a free kick by junior teammate Juan Rios. Vasquez freshman Julian Hernandez, who scored three minutes before to break a 1-1 tie, set up for the free kick, but ran past the ball as Rios took the kick.
The shot was initially saved by the Newbury Park goalkeeper, but it got away from him and was sent into the net by VanOrnum.
“The second was really on (Juan) because he shot a free kick,” VanOrnum said. “So I just want to thank my team for holding it back.”
The freshman is enjoying the playoffs for the first time, but also feels the pressure of doing well for the team.
“It’s pretty exciting, but also nerve-racking,” he said. “You don’t know what’s going to happen. You don’t want to let anyone down as a freshman, because there are some seniors, who this is their last time.”
In the first half, Newbury Park (7-4) tied the score at 1 in the 26th minute after a corner kick. Gators sophomore Alonzo Guzman kicked in the loose ball in front of the goal.
Hernandez broke the halftime tie in the 56th minute, getting past a diving Newbury Park goalkeeper and putting the ball into the empty goal.
The Gators made it 3-2 in the 60th minute when freshman Jaques Gabriel kicked the ball straight into the left bottom corner of the goal.
Newbury Park got a bit of momentum after that goal, but couldn’t capitalize on it.
“When you miss opportunities, it gives the other team hope and you kind of keep them in the game,” Zorba said. “Which allowed them to kind of come back. All credit to them, they battled the whole time.”
The Mustangs peppered the goal in the second half and finally had something to show for it with when Grant Goodwin scored less than 30 seconds before the final whistle blew.
Newbury Park’s two goalkeepers combined for 12 saves.
Vasquez sophomore Andy Reveles, Rios and sophomore Angel Gomez-Henriquez all had one assist apiece.
Zorba was also impressed with the play of junior John Fawkes, who was all over the field and had three shots on goal. He often took the throw-in responsibilities.
“I think there were some really great individual performances today,” Zorba said. “John Fawkes played great. I really love the way some of my players played and some of my players I expect more from.”
Vasquez freshman goalkeeper Francisco Viramontes made eight saves, including one that went to the top of his range and stayed in his hands after he leaped up to grab the ball.
“My goalkeeper has never played goalkeeper before,” Zorba said. “He’s not only a freshman but a rookie goalkeeper and he’s doing great.”
The Mustangs know what they have to do to keep winning.
“Play more, touch more, communicate and obviously score,” VanOrnum said. “But we also need to communicate and fix the mistakes.”
Zorba said he’d like to see a more complete game from his squad on Thursday.
“I look forward to making those small adjustments and getting everybody focused,” Zorba said. “I’d like to see, Thursday, some guys that I know can play better, step up and have that day. When everyone has that day where they’re on, then this team is an amazing team. It’s really fun to watch.”
