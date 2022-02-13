ACTON — The Vasquez girls soccer team overcame adversity off the field during the season, rallying to win the Heritage League title and host a first-round playoff match.
The Mustangs could not overcome the tough first-round opponent in the playoff opener on Saturday afternoon, as Vasquez lost to Vista del Lago 3-0 in a CIF-Southern Section Division 6 First-Round Match at Vasquez High School.
The Mustangs (7-3) struggled to find offensive opportunities and had trouble matching up against a few of the Vista del Lago players.
“Just got beat by a better team,” Vasquez coach Terry Comstock said. “Their through balls were spot on. I mean, well coached. I can’t say enough about that. They knew how to make those runs. We adjusted to it in the second half, I think, a lot better. As the game is going in the first half, it’s hard to make those adjustments. I thought we played a much better second half than we did the first. We still just didn’t have that second momentum or that extra attack that you want and that’s coaching. That’s teaching how to make those runs.
“I’m happy with it. I’m very proud of them. We tried.”
Comstock, who retired from coaching the team three years ago, took over two games into the season and will turn for two more seasons.
“It was amazing. It was really amazing,” said Vasquez senior goalie Valerie Romero, a four-year varsity player. “I’m really happy with the team I have and going undefeated is a really big accomplishment, especially with the school we have.
“That was really tough, with our coach before, with all that drama. I’m so happy coach Terry was brought on the team. I’m so happy he came back. We have worked so hard through this whole season, especially with the drama going on at school and with sports. We have all been pushing so hard to become what we are.”
Vasquez recovered after losing the first two games of the season to win seven consecutive shutout matches, including going undefeated in the Heritage League. The Mustangs win streak was snapped on Saturday.
“I think they played as well as I think they were ready to,” Vasquez coach Terry Comstock said. “It’s been a short season for me as coach, taking it midway. I can’t ask any more of what they’ve received from me. Where they are capable of versus where they are now, a lot of talent that I think that I have to build on next year. A lot of good talent. Once we get a full season in with the girls, I think we should be able to have a really good team.
“They’re young. I’m losing five seniors.”
The Ravens (14-6-1) struck early against Vasquez.
Vista del Lago scored in the eighth minute, as freshman Day King scored from 10 yards, hitting the far side of the goal.
“They come from a very big school and we’re a very small school, so it’s hard,” Romero said. “They look like they play club and we have no club players. We fought through until the end.”
Romero made a diving save in the 11th minute and deflected a shot from five years in the 26th minute.
Vista del Lago had a goal by sophomore Emely Acevedo nullified in the 21st minute when she was ruled offsides.
The Ravens quickly built on a 1-0 halftime lead with a second goal in the 46th minute.
Acevedo chipped in a shot from a cross pass from King, who closed to five yards, drawing Romero out, giving Acevedo an empty net.
Acevedo capped the scoring with a goal in the 63rd minute, scoring in the far side of the goal from 10 yards.
Romero made several saves in the second half, including two on breakaways by King from eight and 10 yards.
“All four years and all this work and now it’s all over,” Romero said.
Romero said it wasn’t just dealing with the heat, during a much hotter day, but the glare from the mid-afternoon sun.
“Especially the sun,” Romero said. “The sun for goal keepers is really tough, because we have to keep one hand up and try to block with the other.”
Vasquez had its best offensive opportunities in the second half.
Vasquez junior Lindsey Lite had a shot from 20 yards sail high in the 56th minute, sophomore Charlotte Sanchez had a corner kick hit the side of the goal in the 59th minute and sophomore Brooklyn Berger had a free kick from the 11-yard line hit the Vista del Lago wall.
“Thank God he lets me come out here and play with these kids,” Comstock said. “I enjoy it. It’s a good bunch of kids and great parents. Next year. If I can stay away from the upper division.
“You can tell the class difference, a bigger school versus a small, public school.”
The Ravens, which won a wildcard match on Thursday 7-1 over Alverno Heights Academy, finished second in the Sunbelt League and will play the winner of Saturday’s first-round match between Orange Vista and No. 1 seed Arrowhead Christian.
Boys Soccer
Cathedral City 4, Vasquez 0
The Vasquez boys soccer team lost to Cathedral City 4-0 in a CIF-Southern Section Division 7 First-Round Match at Vasquez High School on Saturday morning.
The Mustangs (5-8) finished second in the Heritage League.
