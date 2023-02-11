 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured
Boys Basketball | CIFSS Division 5A Second Round | Vasquez 50, NPA 49

Mustangs hold off Gators

Vasquez beats Newbury Park Adventist by one

  • 0

ACTON — The Vasquez boys basketball team almost didn’t even make the playoffs after finishing sixth in the Heritage League.

Now, the Mustangs are into the CIF-Southern Section Division 5A quarterfinals for just the second time in school history after holding off No. 16-ranked Newbury Park Adventist, 50-49, on Friday in the second round.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.