Mustangs hold off Gators

ACTON — The Vasquez boys basketball team almost didn’t even make the playoffs after finishing sixth in the Heritage League.
Now, the Mustangs are into the CIF-Southern Section Division 5A quarterfinals for just the second time in school history after holding off No. 16-ranked Newbury Park Adventist, 50-49, on Friday in the second round.
“From where we started to now, I’m very proud of these guys,” Vasquez coach Mario Bates said. “That’s the first time in like 3½ to 4 years that this team has even been this far. I’m very proud.”
The Mustangs were determined to walk off their home court with a victory.
“It means everything to the school, for the history we have at the school,” Vasquez senior Johnny Abarghoei said. “This is our second time going to the third round and we’re trying to make more history and be the team that overcomes that last round.”
Vasquez (13-15) led nearly the entire game. The Mustangs only trailed once when the Gators (17-9) took a 47-46 lead with 2:15 remaining in the game.
But Vasquez immediately responded with a bucket from Adam Wyganowski to take back the lead, 48-47. Newbury Park got the ball back, but Johnny Abarghoei stole the ball and raced to the Vasquez basket for a layup to push the lead to 50-47 with 1:42 left.
Neither team could score for almost a minute. Then, the Gators pulled within one, 50-49, on a bucket by Tim Haynes with 50 seconds remaining. It was the last of Haynes’ game-high 18 points.
The Mustangs missed a one-and-one free throw with 16.2 seconds remaining and the Gators took the rebound and called a timeout.
Vasquez kept knocking the ball out of bounds as Newbury Park tried to advance the ball down the court, effectively taking seconds off the clock.
With 7.4 seconds remaining after another timeout, the Gators inbounded the ball on the sideline closest to their basket.
“The plan was to stop No. 14 (Haynes), because he was basically getting into the paint a lot and we knew they wanted him to have the ball,” Bates said. “So our plan was to try to stop him.”
The Mustangs never let a shot get off as they kept poking at the ball, making the Gators scramble. With a second left, Vasquez’s Adam Frank landed on the ball on the ground and held tight until the final buzzer sounded, signaling the one-point victory for the Mustangs.
“I think we that we shouldn’t have been in that position at the end of the game,” Vasquez senior Adrian Abarghoei said “We could have worked harder throughout the second half, but we got the win. It was a good defensive play at the end. Jovi (Francisco) got the steal, so credit to Jovi.”
Vasquez relied heavily on its defense to help get the offense going.
“We pride ourselves on defense, because we’re small,” Bates said. “So, our defense has to pick up the pace on what we don’t do on offense.”
The Mustangs were really handsy the entire game, which led to plenty of steals and deflections.
“I think our defense is what creates our offense,” Johnny Abarghoei said. “Each game we try to go out and try to win it on the defensive end, because we try to get rebounds, push the ball up the court, just get transition points off our defense.”
Johnny Abarghoei led Vasquez with 16 points, including two 3s.
“I think I played pretty good, I’ve just got to watch the turnovers a little bit more,” Johnny said. “Going down in the paint and trying to look for cutters, instead of pulling up for the easy shot, getting a lot of turnovers off of that. Coach has been trying to get me out of that all season, but it’s just I’m an unselfish player and I’m trying to find my players.”
Adrian Abarghoei followed with 12 points — eight in the second half. He was 4-for-5 at the free-throw line.
“I felt like I could’ve played better — my shot wasn’t on today,” Adrian said. “But, I still played really good defense. I was facilitating, I feel like. There’s not a bunch of stuff you can do on the court, but if you do the team stuff, that’s what matters.”
Brady Villasenor scored 10 points for the Mustangs, while Jovi Francisco, Wyganowski and Frank scored four points apiece.
Vasquez led 13-4 in the first quarter before Newbury Park hit a 3 near the end of the frame to make it 13-7 heading into the second quarter.
The Gators went on a 13-4 run to end the second quarter, tying the game at 25 with 1:13 remaining and again at 27 near the end of the quarter.
“They were pretty scrappy,” Johnny Abarghoei said. “They held their own on defense. They went in man the whole game. They were playing good in that man defense. They played a good game.”
Villasenor broke the tie with a basket at the start of the third quarter and Johnny Abarghoei pushed the lead to five with a 3. The Mustangs took a 41-37 lead into the final frame.
The Mustangs won two road games to get to the second round, starting with a 52-50 wild-card win over Academy for Academic Excellence on Tuesday and a 59-55 first-round win over No. 9-ranked Silver Valley on Wednesday.
“I think us, knowing that we’re being underestimated every day and us being the underdogs, that we have a chance to prove to ourselves that we’re better than everybody thinks that we are,” Johnny Abarghoei said. “We get to prove to ourselves that we’re a good team.”
Vasquez will have a second home game in the quarterfinals on Tuesday when they play Southlands Christian or Tarbut V’ Torah, who play tonight at 7:30 p.m.
The home crowd and it’s cheering seemed to help the Mustangs on Friday.
“I’m just very proud of this team and the community for helping us and supporting us and surrounding up,” Bates said. “I’m really appreciative.”
