Mustangs fall short in playoffs

ACTON — The Vasquez softball team’s successful season came to a close on Tuesday with an 8-3 loss to Silverado in the second round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 playoffs at Vasquez High.
The Hawks (16-3) hit three home runs on the blustery day and all three went out in left field.
“Anything inside went into the jet stream,” Vasquez coach Nicole Salsedo said.
But the Mustangs (16-13) never gave up and kept their energy throughout.
“I’m so proud of them for everything they’ve accomplished this season,” Salsedo said. “They battled until the last out and put everything out there. They came together as a team. This is the strongest bond I’ve seen our team have. They pick each other up every single time and they play for each other every time.”
Vasquez had its best inning in the bottom of the sixth. They trailed 8-1 heading into the inning.
Junior infielder Tenley Puett drew a walk to lead off the frame for the Mustangs and moved to second on freshman Jaeyden Bauer’s single to left field. Senior Nichole Muro followed with an RBI single to right field to score Puett.
“Every time I go up to bat, I tell myself, ‘I’m going to hit,’” Muro said. “One way or another, if I pop up, I know I’m going to hit. So, I felt confident in that hit that it was going to be a solid hit to help my team.”
Vasquez senior Charisma Lineberger followed with an RBI single to left field to score Bauer. Lineberger, the pitcher, was replaced by a courtesy runner.
The Mustangs were on a roll with no outs and runners on first and third.
But the next batter popped out in shallow right field and Muro tagged up, but was thrown out at home. The courtesy runner ran on contact and was at third base when Silverado’s catcher threw to first base for the triple play to end the inning.
“Base running has been rough all year,” Salsedo said. “We’ve had a lot of injuries. We’ve had a lot of adversity that we’ve been working through. It makes it that much harder.”
Lineberger, who transferred from Desert Christian this season, had the other RBI for Vasquez. Muro drew a two-out walk in the fourth inning and scored on Lineberger’s double to left field. Lineberger was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
“For me, I was trying to go into the game with a lot of positive self talk,” Lineberger said. “There was a lot of pressure, being a playoff game. So, for me, I try to go up to the box and kind of really just (have) positive self talk.”
Lineberger also pitched the final 4.1 innings for the Mustangs, allowing four runs, two earned, on four hits and one walk with five strikeouts.
“I felt like it was a really good way to end off the season,” Lineberger said. “I felt like I kind of hit my element and everyone kind of came behind me and I’m really proud of everybody.”
Muro got the start and allowed four runs, three earned, on three hits and three walks with five strikeouts in 2.2 innings.
“It wasn’t my best pitching, I couldn’t hit all my spots, but for it not being my best pitching, I still felt really positive about myself, I still feel like I did good,” Muro said. “I wasn’t disappointed in myself. But I was really happy when they brought Charisma in, for her to get a chance to pitch today, too.”
Vasquez junior Hartley Lundquist was 2-for-4 with two doubles, while sophomore catcher Sadie Mendoza was 1-for-3.
The game was a tough ending for Vasquez’s three seniors — Muro, Lineberger and Haley Rudd.
“I definitely wish I could have hit better today,” Rudd said. “It was not my best batting, but I feel like I put everything I had into the field to do everything I could to help my team out.”
All three seniors shed tears after their final game of their high school careers.
“We did so much better than last year, honestly, all around,” Muro said. “I couldn’t be prouder of my team. I love them so much.”
But the Mustangs had a successful season after winning the Heritage League title with an 8-0 record and reaching the second round of the playoffs.
“The season has been amazing, honestly,” Rudd said. “I’ve never felt closer with all of my teammates. We didn’t start off so good, it was rough in the beginning, but it’s just amazing to see how much we’ve improved on the field and just together as a whole. I feel like we all just grew so much closer.”
Rudd got to share the team with her younger sister, freshman pitcher Erin Rudd, though Erin was restricted for most of the season with a nerve issue in her foot.
“Her ankle, she had nerve damage, so she couldn’t do a whole lot,” Haley said. “I was just so proud of her whenever she got on the field, just in any way, because I knew she was in so much pain, but she pushed through it every time. It was hard not being able to play to her fullest.”
Lineberger was happy she had this one year with the Mustangs.
“I’m so grateful I got to be here and have this season as my senior season,” Lineberger said. “It’s a really nice sendoff and I’m so grateful for all of these girls.”
Silverado’s Mikayla Cuellar finished 2-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run, while Julianna Chavez and Haylee Stanislawski each hit two-run home runs and Alexis Rodriguez finished 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs.
Silverado pitcher Makyla Ortiz allowed three runs on six hits and three walks with 11 strikeouts in seven innings to earn the victory.
The Hawks move on to the division quarterfinals where they will take on Santa Paula, which defeated Providence 5-2 on Tuesday.
