Mustangs edge Falcons in flag football

ACTON — One touchdown proved to be enough between the Palmdale and Vasquez girls flag football teams on Wednesday.
The Mustangs scored the lone touchdown on a pass play in the final minutes of the first half in a 6-0, non-league victory over Palmdale at Vasquez High School.
Vasquez improves to 3-1 in its inaugural season, while Palmdale falls to 2-5. It was the second home game for the Mustangs, who opened the season with a victory at home, playing in the outfield of the baseball field.
“I felt like we played really well as a team together today and that our communication was great,” Vasquez senior Mackenzie Van Ornum said. “There’s always room for improvement. We’re coming back from a loss and this was a tough game and we really came out and showed what we have.”
Van Ornum caught a 2-yard touchdown pass from Vasquez senior quarterback Brooklyn Berger with approximately three minutes remaining in the first half. The Mustangs’ conversion attempt failed.
“I thought we had a lot of scoring opportunities,” Vasquez coach Anthony Salsedo said. “We put ourselves in good positions to add on to our six we had already. We just didn’t capitalize on a lot of those. I liked how we moved the ball down the field. We just have to capitalize a little bit more on those red-zone opportunities.”
Vasquez freshman Makenzie Jensen intercepted a Palmdale pass on the following drive, one of three interceptions by the Vasquez defense.
“I thought we did pretty good,” Jensen said. “I think we could have done better on defense in a couple of places.”
Neither team was able to capitalize offensively in the second half.
Berger intercepted a Palmdale pass on the second drive of the second half.
“I feel like we need to work more on our offense, but our defense was pretty good,” Palmdale senior quarterback Ximena Jimenez said. “They only scored one touchdown on us throughout the whole entire game, so I think we improved with our defense. We do got to work on our catching for sure. We got to work on not throwing the ball up the middle, because that’s where everyone is at. We can do better and I think next game we’ll bring it on.”
Jimenez completed a tipped pass to junior Keiera Smoot in the first half and another pass to junior April Munoz in the second half.
Vasquez had the best drive in the second half, but turned the ball over on downs at the 3-yard line, starting at the 17-yard line after Berger’s interception.
“I’m really proud of them,” Palmdale coach Drew Bledsoe said. “It’s been a little bit of a struggle offensively. We keep giving the ball away a little bit, making some bad decisions. I’m proud of the way we played. Our defense played good. This team, they put up 19 points on Quartz Hill, who is a really good team, so holding them to six, I’m proud of their effort. I’m proud of the way they played hard on defense to give us a chance the whole game. We just couldn’t make any plays on offense to keep us going.”
Palmdale lost its Golden League opener 19-0 to Quartz Hill, which rallied from a halftime deficit to beat Vasquez 33-19 on Saturday.
Vasquez punted the ball on three of its five possessions in the second half.
The Vasquez defense clinched the victory with its third interception, by freshman Daniella Escamilla, to end Palmdale’s final possession of the game. Van Ornum nearly had an interception three plays earlier. Escamilla also had two tackles, as did Berger. Vasquez sophomore Elizabeth Rose had two sacks.
“Overall, I feel all four games we’ve played really well,” Salsedo said. “Our only loss was against a good Quartz Hill team. We took the lead into halftime. They made an adjustment on defense. Offensively, we didn’t make the adjustment we needed to. I’ll take some ownership there. That could have been a different ball game there.
“Overall, every single game we’ve competed. Even when we’ve gone down, we’ve fought to get back. The girls have a lot of fight in them.”
Berger completed 16-of-22 passes for 101 yards and rushed for 52 yards on seven carries. Vasquez senior Desiree Malone caught five passes for 46 yards, sophomore Samantha Ayala caught four passes for 21 yards and senior Samantha Brooks had four receptions for 20 yards.
Both teams will face Knight next. Palmdale plays a Golden League game at Knight on Monday and Vasquez will host Knight next Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.
Bledsoe replaced Ronald Drummer as the head coach less than two weeks ago.
“The good thing is I know a handful of the girls, because I’m a counselor and I run our ASB program at Palmdale, so I’m involved in a lot of activities,” Bledsoe said. “I also knew that losing a coach that deep into the season was going to be kind of rough on the girls. I’ve been doing football a long time, so the football part of it wasn’t going to be a problem. I didn’t have to bring my own agenda in. I just wanted them to be able to finish their season and improve upon what they’ve learned so far and keep helping them grow as players.
“That’s one thing I have been impressed with after coaching boys football for 23 years, these girls want to learn. They really do want to learn the game and I want to teach them position specific skills that are going to make them better and make their team better.”
Salsedo and his wife Nicole, an assistant coach, also coach softball. Vasquez baseball coach Sheldon Sparks is also an assistant.
The Mustangs have seven players on the team from the softball team, as well as volleyball players and cross country runners, who are splitting their time between two sports.
“I thought it would be fun to play and I wanted to be able to try,” said Jensen, who is a softball catcher.
The Mustangs also have athletes splitting their time with a club sport, like soccer.
Anthony Salsedo said two cross country runners had a practice before the game on Wednesday.
Van Ornum will be a four-year varsity athlete in cross country, soccer and softball at Vasquez.
“It’s been a lot of fun,” Van Ornum said. “I didn’t know what to expect going into it, but it has definitely exceeded my expectations and it’s been a really great bonding experience with the girls.”
Van Ornum played three years of flag football in middle school.
“Getting an opportunity to play in high school, even though it’s my senior year, I really wanted to be a part of the first team and just be able to put it out there for us,” she said. “We kind of found out at the end of last year that it was possibly going to be an option and to put in interest. I was definitely one of the first people to be like, ‘Oh, I want to play!’”
Salsedo said they received interest from more than 30 girls.
“I knew how athletic our senior class was,” he said. “Once CIF released it to all the teams, we put out an interest form. I just had a feeling a lot of our girls would want to do something like this.”
Salsedo said they tried to get their entire league to start the sport, but it didn’t.
“We kind of partnered with whoever wanted to play,” he said.
The Mustangs play almost every Golden League team at least once.
