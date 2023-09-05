Mustangs earn big victory in season opener

MOJAVE — The Josh Waybright era has begun at Mojave.
Well, actually it began last year, but with all the turmoil that happened in Waybright’s first season, including lost players and forfeits, that was a season to forget for Waybright and the Mustangs.
Mojave looks primed for a serious run, and it started on Saturday night with a 48-8 dismantling of visiting Lighthouse Christian of Santa Monica, at home in front of an excited crowd.
“It’s nice to get the win, but I’m just happy for these guys,” Waybright said. “They’ve been busting their tails and working hard. They came together tonight. We blocked and we tackled. The kids are feeling good, tonight.”
Mojave (1-0) already has more wins than it did all of last season. The Mustangs finished 0-5 on the field and 0-7 overall, including two forfeit losses.
“Last year, we finished 0-7 and it hurt to lose those games,” sophomore athlete Jonathan Moore said.
Moore finished with 97 yards rushing on 11 carries and two touchdowns. Mojave carved through the Saints’ (0-1) defense for a total of 285 yards on the ground.
The number should have been much more, but the Achilles heel all night for the Mustangs was their penalties. Mojave had three touchdowns of more than 50 yards called back due to the flag. Mojave had 166 yards on 18 penalties.
“Everybody did their part tonight,” Mojave’s Jesse Davidson said. “We know we must fix the penalties, but we will. We just have to work hard in practice and execute. This is all I wanted from the team.
“This feels very good. Last year, we couldn’t get a win. Everybody came in tonight with positive energy. Our defense locked everything down.”
Davidson scored on a 24-yard touchdown scamper in the first quarter, which helped the Mustangs build a 12-0 lead. Moore scored his first touchdown in the first quarter from five yards out as Mojave extended its lead to 18-0. Moore scored his second touchdown of the game in the third quarter with a 26-yarder.
The Mustangs capped a 26-point first quarter after Isarael Valero used some shifty moves to score from 15 yards out. Unfortunately, for Mojave, Valero left the game in the second half with an injured leg. No details were provided on his injury.
“We must stay humble, and I have to help keep us humble,” Moore said. “We have to keep our heads in the right state of mind. We have to execute every day in practice.”
The Mustangs extended their lead to 34-8 when Valero connected with Davidson in stride for a 55-yard score as Davidson outran the Lighthouse Christian defender.
Ricky Wilson, another weapon in Mojave’s arsenal, scampered in from 46 yards out midway through the second quarter to extend the lead to 42-8.
“We had doubts in the offseason and last season was a tough one for us, but I’m so proud of the boys,” Waybright said. “The effort was there. Anytime you get a win, it’s nice. As a coach, it’s already time to start thinking about next week.”
