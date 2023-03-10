Indian Wells Tennis

Associated Press

Andy Murray returns a shot to Tomas Martin Etcheverry at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament, Thursday, in Indian Wells, Calif.

 

 Mark J. Terrill

INDIAN WELLS — Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray remained unbeaten this season in matches that go to a deciding third or fifth set by coming back to beat Tomas Martin Etcheverry 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-4 across more than three hours in the first round of the BNP Paribas Open on Thursday.

Murray, a 35-year-old who has an artificial hip, faced a pair of break points while serving at 15-40 and already trailing 4-3 in the final set. Convert either of those chances, and Etcheverry would have served for the victory.

