Andy Murray reacts during a match against Matteo Berrettini during the third round of the U.S. Open, Friday, in New York.

NEW YORK — Andy Murray's latest Week 1 exit at a Grand Slam tournament did not discourage him. The three-time major champion still thinks he can go toe-to-toe with the best in men's tennis — even after two hip operations, even as the years without a trip past the third round at any of the sport's biggest events stretch on.

After bowing out at that stage of the U.S. Open with a 6-4, 6-4, 6-7 (1), 6-3 loss across more than 3½ hours against 2021 Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini on Friday, Murray chose to look on the bright side.

