Lakers Nuggets Basketball

Associated Press

Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) drives to the basket as Lakers forward Juan Toscano-Anderson (95) and guard Max Christie (10) defend in the first half, Monday, in Denver.

DENVER — Jamal Murray scored a season-high 34 points, Nikola Jokic recorded his 11th triple-double of the season and the Denver Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Lakers 122-109 on Monday night in a game where LeBron James sat out due to a sore left ankle.

Jokic finished with 14 points — on 5 of 5 shooting — grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out 16 assists to help the Nuggets win their 11th straight home game. It’s their longest home streak since capturing 12 in a row in 2018.

