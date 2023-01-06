Clippers Nuggets Basketball

Associated Press

Clippers forward Norman Powell (right) drives as Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray defends during the second half on Thursday in Denver. The Nuggets won 122-91.

DENVER — Jamal Murray sparked Denver early by scoring 13 of his 18 points in the first quarter, and the Nuggets led by as many as 43 in cruising to a 122-91 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night.

The Nuggets picked the perfect time to turn in one of their best performances of the season. In a nationally televised game, Denver was pushing the pace and showing why the team is tied with Memphis for the top spot in the Western Conference. The Nuggets shot 50.6% from the floor and finished with 28 assists.

