Angels Murphy Baseball

Associated Press

Former Rockies pinch-hitter Daniel Murphy celebrates after a walkoff RBI-single on Aug. 29, 2020, in Denver. Murphy is joining the Angels on a minor league contract, the next step in a surprising comeback bid by the three-time All-Star.

 

 David Zalubowski

ARLINGTON, Texas — Daniel Murphy is joining the Los Angeles Angels on a minor league contract, the next step in a surprising comeback bid by the three-time All-Star.

The 38-year-old Murphy was hitting .331 in 37 games this season for the Long Island Ducks in the independent Atlantic League. He last played in the majors in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season with the Colorado Rockies. During the winter that followed, he said he was retiring.

