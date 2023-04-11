Dodgers Giants Baseball

The Dodgers’ Max Muncy gestures after hitting a three-run home run against the Giants during the third inning on Monday in San Francisco. He also hit a grand slam in the Dodgers' 9-1 victory.

SAN FRANCISCO — The way his season started in the batter's box, Max Muncy realized he had to find a rhythm again. He had abandoned his step back move with the left leg in a remake of his mechanics. But, suddenly, he was thinking too much, chasing pitches and struggling to correctly recognize what pitchers were throwing his way.

Anxiety hit hard as the Dodgers slugger began 1 for 16, then 4 for 33 as he studied film and made tweaks — until everything finally felt right again Monday night. And the tried-and-true move with his left leg, he brought that back, too.

