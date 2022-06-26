LANCASTER — Brannen Goodman Jr. walked away from football after graduating from Lancaster Baptist High School.
A chance encounter with a former NFL player at Sharky’s Woodfired Mexican Grill in Palmdale gave him a renewed interest in the game, motivating him to play at the college level, ultimately at Antelope Valley College for two seasons.
The defensive lineman will continue to play football in college, signing a National Letter of Intent to play at Saginaw Valley State University in Michigan.
“I first want to say that the coaching staff really lured me in,” Goodman said. “Not just with the nice facilities and everything, but it was mostly with the game plan. They had more of a game plan going there. They’d just come off a big playoff run. Everybody seemed motivated. The D-Line coach, the one I would be working with personally, it seemed like someone I could learn from. Someone who could help me elevate my game.
“The facilities were nice. I can’t escape that part. Gorgeous facilities for a D2.”
Goodman was on the Lancaster Baptist 8-man football team for four years, but took a year off from the game after graduation, until he was approached at Sharky’s by former NFL player Ron Cash, who asked if Goodman played football.
“He said, ‘You need to play football. You need to figure out what you want to do,’” Goodman said. “Certain words he said to me kind of struck me. It helped me restructure my life. After that, I ran with football. I just ran with it. The hunger came so strong. It was like that. I woke up the next day and I was like, ‘What have I been doing? I’ve got to get on the field.
“He gave me the whole speech about athletic goals I needed. When I tell you it changed me, it changed me. One talk changed me.”
Goodman, 6-foot-3, 290-pounds, said he almost instantly started looking into playing, settling at Antelope Valley College.
Although Goodman praised the competitiveness of football at Lancaster Baptist, he acknowledged he didn’t have the fire for the sport in high school that he would find after graduation.
“It was great,” he said. “I think 8-man is very underrated, as far as competitiveness. I think 8-man football players are just as physical and can be just as athletic in a lot of cases. In my situation, I feel like coming from a small school I didn’t have the resources around me. Nobody knew about Lancaster Baptist. Also my hunger wasn’t there, all the way where it needed to be.”
The competitiveness level was a big factor for Goodman in deciding where to transfer to continue playing football.
Saginaw Valley State is an NCAA Division II school that competes in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, which also features Ferris State the NCAA Division II champion last season.
“One would be comfortability, for me, as far as the living situation,” Goodman said about what he was looking for in a college. “Most of the schools I talked to were at the same level, mostly D2s, all giving me full scholarships, so the difference in some cases weren’t too drastic. Mainly comfortability. Besides that I was also looking for competitiveness. There were some colleges I turned down because I thought the conferences weren’t competitive enough for me or I saw how the practice is and I knew the people I was going to face in practice, it wasn’t going to be competitive or even their D-Line coach didn’t seem knowledgable enough to really help me.
“Playoff runs, competition. I do have NFL dreams that I’d like to pursue. A lot of D2s kind of gave me the same inspiration, the same chance at a shot. Whether or not I even get to that point, I wanted to make sure that I was in a program that pushed me and elevated me to be the best I could be in the two years I have left.”
Goodman was able to visit Saginaw Valley State University in mid-March, a week before his only other recruiting trip, to Western Colorado University.
He was initially contacted by the school through Twitter in late February. His highlight film is posted on his Twitter account.
“They saw my film and messaged me,” Goodman said. “That’s how I get most of my contacts.”
Goodman said he talked with 10 schools, eight of which contacted him through Twitter. He said his coaches at AVC put him in contact with a few other schools.
Goodman had three sacks, 18 tackles and 10 tackles for a loss in 10 games this past season for the Marauders, who finished 8-3 overall.
“The two or three schools he was choosing from were, I told him, ‘You couldn’t have made a bad decision,’” AVC head football coach Perry Jehlicka said. “They’re all good football playing schools. They’re good coaching staffs. They’re good places to go to school. I think he chose the best one out of the group, but he couldn’t have gone wrong. It doesn’t matter where you play, it’s about getting the school paid for and it’s about going somewhere that wants you and believes that you’re an integral part of their program. They’re giving you the money to pay for your education where you’re not going into debt and those type of things. It’s a great fit for him.
“I know the head coach comes from Ferris State, which Ferris State won the Division 2 National Championship last year and Saginaw Valley is going to be in that mix. It’s a great program. It’s a great university. In the big picture of life, to have a degree in a couple of years from Saginaw Valley State, you can’t go wrong. I think it’s a great spot for him.”
Former AVC wide receiver Charles Johnson transferred to Grand Valley State before playing in the NFL for the Minnesota Vikings for three years after being drafted by the Green Bay Packers.
Grand Valley State is in the same conference with Saginaw State.
“He’s just been a great player for us for the three years he’s been here,” Jehlicka said about Goodman. “He’s done a great job. He’s been really good defensively in his career. He’s been a staple of why we’ve been good defensively. He’s a really good football player.
“But you judge a football player by what kind of people they are and I think he’s a high character young man. He’s taken a big step going on his next journey. He’s a guy who will look back when he’s 25 or 30 and he’s going to be doing great things in society. You love having kids like him in your program.”
Goodman, who was set to graduate from AVC in May, actually spent three seasons at AVC, because of COVID.
“He was out a year and then played here as a freshman,” Jehlicka said. “We had a really good year. He had a good freshman year, but he’s one of those guys where when you get to know him, he took advantage, some athletes didn’t take advantage of the COVID time, when we were not able to be together as much as a team. That man stayed working and continued to transform and develop his body as a football player through the spring of 2020, the summer of ’20 and the fall of ’20 and into the spring season of 2021 and the fall season of 2021. His growth during that time was tremendous. He didn’t stop developing. He didn’t let the fact that we lost some time together affect his personal development as a student-athlete. I think that speaks volumes for who he is.
“His development from his freshman year to today is just phenomenal. There was no break. It was just continual upward climb in his development. I think that’s why as a sophomore he was an extremely dominant player for us. I think that’s a reflection of the time and effort and work he put in, in developing himself during the COVID time we all had to deal with.”
Jehlicka said Goodman was faced with an eligibility issue because he initially attended West Coast Baptist College after graduating from Lancaster Baptist.
It started his NCAA eligibility clock before he even attended Antelope Valley College and would give him only one year of eligibility at a Division 1 university and two at a Division 2 school.
“It was adjusted plans. My eligibility only allowed me for one year at D1, so even when recruiting season started after the season’s over, I always told myself that ‘Two years of D2 would be better than one year of D1 for me,’” Goodman said. “That’s really the main shift for me. I was always going for D1, the whole time I was at AVC. I was going for D1, the highest I could do, just seeing where I could land. Once my eligibility got figured out, I was just D2 focused.
“For me, it was definitely being in a four-year program, whether it was D1 or D2, just the more time I could be in a structured four-year program, the better I can develop myself. There are a lot of D2s I can compete, program-wise, training facility-wise, training, strength and conditioning coaches, the same levels, a lot of cases D1 vs. D1. In my opinion, the college I chose I still get the same training and accessibilities, the same tools around me to help develop me. I’d rather take the two years over the one.”
Jehlicka said many players get too focused on playing at a Division 1 school.
“So many kids get locked in as D1-or-bust mentality and the only thing about Saginaw Valley that’s D2 is the level at which they play,” Jehlicka said. “The quality of coaching is as good as you’re going to get. The facilities that they’re going to play in. They way they are able to take care of their players and then the league they play in is a phenomenal, phenomenal league.”
Jehlicka said going to a Division 1 school with one year of eligibility, he would run the risk of not graduating.
Goodman said he plans on majoring in kinesiology.
“I want to be a physical therapist,” he said. “Saginaw offers a great exercise science program. I can get my bachelor’s in that and move on to PT school after that if football doesn’t lead to NFL heights.
“I grew up a weight-room meathead. I’ve always been into weights. My dad has been a physical trainer. My dad is into sports medicine. For me, my passion naturally, is just lifting weights. Even for myself, I’ve trained myself. I don’t have a trainer. I’ve always taught myself how to strengthen certain areas of my body and recover from injuries. I had a knee injury. I recovered myself. No knee pain now. That’s always been my passion. If I can help others use that in the future, I could see myself doing that.”
Goodman, who was born in Inglewood and moved to the Antelope Valley in the first grade, was set to leave for football camp at Saginaw Valley State before the beginning of June.
“Too excited,” he said. “It hasn’t really, fully sunk in yet. I don’t think it will until I get there, but I’m ready to roll. I’m training. I’m ready.”
Goodman thanked his mother Carol Williams, father Brannen Goodman Sr. and his grandparents.
“I appreciate them supporting me,” Goodman said. “Didn’t really have to work at my time at AVC, so I could just focus on football and training. I told them I really want to take this serious and invest my time. It’s hard to balance school, football and a job at the same time, so I could just focus on school and football and make it worth it. This is that day.”
