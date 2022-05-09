Moving on to CIF Finals

Six Valley track and field athletes qualified for the CIF-Southern Section Division 1 Finals in seven events in the prelims on Saturday at Trabuco Hills High School in Mission Viejo.
Palmdale’s Anthony Woods qualified in two events, while his teammate Danavian Herring qualified in one event.
Woods had the longest leap in the boys long jump with a personal-best 23 feet even. He also posted a personal-best 46-08.25 to finish second in the triple jump.
Herring tied for third place in the boys high jump, clearing 6-02.
The top nine times and distances qualified for this Saturday’s finals at Moorpark High School.
Highland and Quartz Hill also had two qualifiers apiece.
Matthew Donis posted the fourth-best time (9 minutes, 13.37 seconds) in the boys 3,200 for the Bulldogs, while Eriel Banks finished ninth in the girls high jump (5-00).
Quartz Hill’s Brianne Smith finished fifth in the girls 3,200 with a personal-best time of 10:52.40, while Laisette Rachal was seventh in the girls 800 with a personal-best 2:16.80.
Despite not reaching the finals, several other athletes posted personal-bests in the prelims.
Highland’s Lanai Gant recorded personal-bests in the girls 200 (26.31, 28th) and 400 (59.48, 16th).
Gant also competed with Banks, Kayla Davenport and Mia Jackson in the girls 4x100 relay, which finished 30th (51.58).
Highland’s Brandon Johnson finished 19th in the boys 100 (11.14), while teammate Marcus Hill was 24th (11.19).
Johnson and Hill also teamed up with Sincere Smith and Saheed Free to finish 24th in the boys 4x100 relay (43.99).
Highland’s Jorge De La O Santillan was 19th (50.90) in the boys 400 and Cesar Cuevas finished 23rd in the boys 1,600 (4:24.30).
Quartz Hill’s Sanaiya Watkins picked up personal-bests in the girls 100 (12.63, 19th) and 100 hurdles (15.76, 12th).
Lea Rachal finished 30th in the girls 400 (1:04.92) for the Royals, while Kaitlyn Cimmarusti took 14th in the girls 100 hurdles (15.97) and Eunate Anguiano Uria was 31st in the girls 300 hurdles (53.05).
Elysa Gregg, Haylee Patino, Peja Rodriguez and Willow Serna took 22nd in the girls 4x100 relay (50.17) for the Royals, while Anguiano Uria, Cimmarusti, Patino and Laisette Rachal teamed up to take 21st (4:12.83) in the 4x400 relay.
Gregg also finished 17th in both the girls long jump (16-02) and triple jump (34-06.25), while Claire Fitzgerald was 33rd in the girls shot put (32-11.50) and 22nd in the girls discus with a personal-record throw of 108-09, right behind teammate Ella Gawellek’s personal-best throw of 108-10 (21st).
Quartz Hill’s Tevaughn Graham finished 30th in the boys 100 (11.28) and 23rd in the 200 (22.82), while Alex Manzano was 30th in the boys 800 (2:01.48).
Ashtin Dupleasis, Alexander Mercer, Manzano and Jacob Perkins finished 24th (3:32.78) in the boys 4x400 relay.
Lancaster’s Mikalyn Chambers competed in four events at the prelims and finished in the top 15 in each one.
She barely missed a spot in the finals in the girls triple jump, finishing 10th (36-00.50).
Chambers was 11th in both the girls 100 hurdles — with a personal-best time of 15.72 — and long jump (17-05) and she finished 15th in the 100 hurdles (12.49).
Lancaster’s Rodrick Hawkins took 34th in the boys 110 hurdles (17.84) and 27th in the 300 hurdles (45.44), while Nabil Stewart took 15th (50.54) in the boys 400.
Eastside’s Simon Lopez finished 35th in the boys discus (98-08).
In Division 3, Littlerock’s Logan Mendez ran a personal-best 10:11.53 to finish 24th in the boys 3,200.
