APTOPIX WCup Morocco Portugal Soccer

Associated Press

Morocco’s Youssef En-Nesyri celebrates after scoring his side’s first goal in a World Cup quarterfinal match against Portugal, Saturday, at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

 

 Martin Meissner

DOHA, Qatar — Africa finally has a team in the World Cup semifinals, and so does the Arab world.

Morocco delivered a seminal moment in the nearly 100-year history of soccer’s biggest tournament, beating Cristiano Ronaldo and his Portugal team 1-0 Saturday in another shocking result in the first World Cup staged in the Middle East.

