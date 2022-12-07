Morocco World Cup

Associated Press

Morocco’s players celebrate their victory over Spain during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match on Tuesday at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar. After playing to a scoreless tie, Morocco defeated Spain 3-0 in a penalty shootout to advance in the World Cup.

AL RAYYAN, Qatar — The first World Cup held in an Arab nation has produced the Arab world’s first quarterfinalist.

Morocco became only the fourth African country to reach the quarterfinals at the biggest soccer tournament in the world by beating Spain 3-0 in a penalty shootout after a 0-0 draw through extra time.

