Qatar Soccer WCup Match Moments Day 4 Photo Gallery

Associated Press

Croatia’s Marcelo Brozovic (from left), Morocco’s Selim Amallah and Croatia’s Dejan Lovren, vie for the ball during a World Cup Group F soccer match, Nov. 23, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar. The teams played to a 0-0 draw.

 Darko Vojinovic

DOHA, Qatar — To some, it’s little more than a meaningless exhibition match. To others, it’s a chance to become “immortal.”

The third-place playoff at the World Cup can be a confusing concept.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.