Tour Championship Golf

Associated Press

Collin Morikawa lines up a putt on the 17th green during the second round of the Tour Championship golf tournament, Friday, in Atlanta. Morikawa has a share of the lead.

 

 Mike Stewart

ATLANTA — One bad shot during practice led to Collin Morikawa spending two hours looking for a fix. And now he has a scoring record at East Lake that previously belonged to Tiger Woods.

Morikawa followed his 61 with another clean card for a 6-under 64 on Friday in the Tour Championship, giving him the lowest 36-hole score at East Lake and a share of the lead with Viktor Hovland going into the weekend of the FedEx Cup finale.

