Angels Moreno Not Selling Baseball

Associated Press

Angels owner Arte Moreno (right) talks with then-Angels manager Joe Maddon before a game on April 26 in Anaheim. Moreno has decided not to sell his team. He took his franchise off the market Monday, after announcing his plan to explore a sale of the team last August.

ANAHEIM — Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno has decided not to sell the team.

Moreno took his franchise off the market Monday after announcing his plan to explore a sale of the team last August. The 76-year-old owner met with prospective buyers during the winter.

