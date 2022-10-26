Lexie Brown is back for a second year of the Athletes Unlimited basketball league after having a great experience in the inaugural season.

She is one of 15 players with significant WNBA experience already signed on to play in the league that will run from Feb. 22 to March 26 in Dallas.

