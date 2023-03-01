Lakers Grizzlies Basketball

Associated Press

The Grizzlies’ Xavier Tillman Sr. (2) defends against the Lakers’ Anthony Davis (3) going up for a shot in the first half, Tuesday, in Memphis, Tenn.

 

 Karen Pulfer Focht

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ja Morant scored 28 of his 39 points in the third quarter and added 10 assists and 10 rebounds, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat Los Angeles 121-109 on Tuesday night in the Lakers’ first game since LeBron James injured his right foot.

Morant made 10 of 12 shots in the highest-scoring quarter ever by a Grizzlies player.

