CALIFORNIA CITY — The California City baseball team lost to Frazier Mountain 4-1 on Friday, despite a strong outing by pitcher Jack Moore.
Moore threw a complete game, allowing four runs, two earned, with no walks and 11 strikeouts.
“He pitched really well, but we just couldn’t hit the ball,” Cal City coach Shane Moore said, adding he was “super proud” of the pitcher.
The Ravens (8-10, 3-7 High Desert League) struck out 17 times and had just four hits, after defeating Frazier Mountain 8-6 on Wednesday.
Jeremiah Baker had a hit and an RBI for Cal City, while Andrew Fuentes, Henry Ramsey and Alan Chavez picked up one hit apiece.
The Ravens play at second-place Mammoth on Tuesday and host first-place Boron next Friday.
