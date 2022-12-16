APTOPIX Kings Bruins Hockey

Associated Press

The Kings’ Sean Durzi (left) comes off the bench to congratulate Trevor Moore (12) after Moore scored the game-winning goal in a shootout against the Boston Bruins, Thursday, in Boston.

 Winslow Townson

BOSTON — Adrian Kempe scored twice in the third period to rally Los Angeles from a two-goal deficit and Trevor Moore scored in the seventh round of the shootout to give the Kings a 3-2 victory over the Boston Bruins on Thursday night.

It was just the second loss at home for the Bruins all season.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.