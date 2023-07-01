Rocket Mortgage Classic Golf

Taylor Moore eyes his putt on the ninth green during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament at Detroit Country Club, Friday, in Detroit.

 

 Carlos Osorio

DETROIT — Taylor Moore and Taylor Pendrith shared the Rocket Mortgage Classic lead at 13 under Friday, hoping to hold off a veteran trying to end a victory drought and a promising young pro aiming for his first PGA Tour victory.

Pendrith shot an 8-under 64 at Detroit Golf Club, one off the tournament record. Moore, who began the day tied with Monday qualifier Peter Kuest, had a 67 to match Pendrith at 13-under 131.

