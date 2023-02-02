Chargers-Offensive Coordinator Football

Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore walks along the sideline before a preseason game on Aug. 26. The Chargers agreed to terms with Moore to become offensive coordinator on Monday.

Kellen Moore worked with Justin Herbert on a commercial last year.

The two will now try to see if they can get the Los Angeles Chargers’ offense to the next level.

