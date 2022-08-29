Dodgers Marlins Baseball

Associated Press

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts (30) congratulates right fielder Mookie Betts (50) at the end of Sunday’s game against the Miami Marlins in Miami. Betts homered for the third straight day and the Dodgers defeated the Marlins 8-1.

MIAMI — Mookie Betts homered for the third straight game, Julio Urías pitched six sparkling innings and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Miami Marlins 8-1 on Sunday.

Justin Turner and Max Muncy had three hits apiece for the NL West-leading Dodgers, who are 28-8 since the All-Star break.

