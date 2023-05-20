Twins Angels Baseball

Associated Press

The Angels’ Zach Neto (right) scores on a sacrifice fly by Taylor Ward as Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Joe Ryan stands by during the third inning on Friday in Anaheim. The Angels won 5-4.

 Mark J. Terrill

ANAHEIM — Mickey Moniak ended up coming through in center field for the Los Angeles Angels as Mike Trout had the night off.

Moniak had three hits and made a game-saving catch at the wall in the seventh inning as Los Angeles rallied for a 5-4 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Friday after Angels starter Reid Detmers took a no-hitter into the sixth inning.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.