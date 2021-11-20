Mojave falls to Fresno Christian in final

FRESNO — The Mojave football team’s short season came to an end on Friday night with a 54-6 loss to Fresno Christian in the CIF-Central Section 8-man Division championship game on Friday night.
The Mustangs (4-2) had a late start to the season, going 2-1 in three regular season games. But they still earned a playoff spot, defeating Lone Pine 58-8 in the first round and Mammoth 42-19 in the semifinals before coming up against a tough No. 1 seed in Fresno Christian, which finished the season 12-0.
The Eagles scored 32 points in the first quarter on Friday.
“Very proud of my guys, they played hard,” Mojave coach Cash Achziger said. “We had our opportunities, just things got ugly too fast.”
The Mustangs got on the board in the fourth quarter when they finally broke free for a 75-yard touchdown run.
The two-point conversion attempt failed.
Fresno Christian slowed down after the first quarter, scoring eight in the second quarter and seven in the both the third and fourth quarters.
