France Cycling Tour de France

A crying stage winner Slovenia’s Matej Mohorič (right) is congratulated by Italy’s Matteo Trentin (left) after the 19th stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 107.5 miles on Friday with start in Moirans-en-Montagne and finish in Poligny, France.

POLIGNY, France — Matej Mohorič fought tears of relief after edging Kasper Asgreen to win the Tour de France’s closest ever stage finish on Friday.

The Slovenian rider broke down after winning, fought tears during the award ceremony for the 19th stage, and again struggled with his emotions as he spoke about his perfectly timed race — the fifth fastest stage in Tour history.

