MLS Soccer

Associated Press

MLS Commissioner Don Garber conducts an interview before the MLS Cup match between LAFC and the Philadelphia Union, Nov. 6, in Los Angeles. With the season opener approaching on Saturday, Garber said he hopes to pick a 30th team by the end of the year and defended an expanded playoff format in which 18 of 29 clubs reach the playoffs.

 Marcio Jose Sanchez

NEW YORK — With opening day approaching Saturday, Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber expressed hope to pick a 30th team by the end of the year and defended an expanded playoff format in which 18 of 29 clubs make the postseason.

Speaking Wednesday during a kickoff event at the league’s new television studio built together with Apple TV, Garber said he felt relieved MLS avoided the difficulties faced by other sports preparing for the possible bankruptcy of Sinclair Sports Group’s Bally Sports regional sports networks.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.