Whitecaps 4, Galaxy 2
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Brian White scored in the second minute, Ryan Gauld added two first-half goals and the Vancouver Whitecaps breezed to a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Galaxy.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Whitecaps 4, Galaxy 2
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Brian White scored in the second minute, Ryan Gauld added two first-half goals and the Vancouver Whitecaps breezed to a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Galaxy.
White took a pass from Ryan Raposo and scored for an eighth time this season to give the Whitecaps (8-7-7) the lead for good.
Gauld notched his sixth and seventh goals of the season — scoring unassisted in the 10th minute and via a penalty kick in the 23rd to put Vancouver up 3-0 at halftime.
Gastón Brugman used an assist from Riqui Puig in the 61st minute to get the Galaxy on the scoreboard with his second goal of the season. Mark Delgado took a pass from Preston Judd in the 74th minute and scored his second of the season to pull the Galaxy within 3-2.
Sergio Córdova added his second goal this season, finding the net in the fourth minute of stoppage time to complete the scoring.
Vancouver improves to 3-1-2 in the last six meetings between the teams.
LA had a seven-match unbeaten run (3-0-4) end.
When the league resumes play on Aug. 20, the Galaxy will host Real Salt Lake. Vancouver will host the San Jose Earthquakes.
LAFC 1, United 1
SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Carlos Vela scored in the first half for Los Angeles FC and Emanuel Reynoso scored the equalizer three minutes later as Minnesota United played the defending champions to a draw.
Vela netted his eighth goal of the season, scoring unassisted in the 21st minute to give LAFC (10-6-7) the lead. Reynoso scored the equalizer for Minnesota United (7-8-7) three minutes later, taking a pass from Kervin Arriaga and finding the net for a fourth time this season.
Dayne St. Clair finished with one save for Minnesota United. John McCarthy saved two shots for LAFC.
Minnesota United is 1-0-4 all-time against LAFC at home after a fourth straight draw. Minnesota United is the only team LAFC has visited at least twice without earning a victory.
Minnesota United entered play having won two of its last three matches with both victories by three-goal margins. The club had two three-goal wins in its first 86 regular-season matches.
LAFC is 2-5-4 in its last 11 road matches in all competitions after a 5-1-6 streak away from home.
Minnesota United improves to 25-4-7 when Reynoso has a goal contribution.
When league play resumes on Aug. 20, LAFC will host the Colorado Rapids. Minnesota United will travel to play New York City FC.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.