Los Angeles FC 2, Austin FC 1
AUSTIN, Texas — Danny Musovski scored moments after entering the game, Cristian Arango scored on a penalty kick and Los Angeles FC beat Austin FC 2-1 on Wednesday night.
Musovski, who subbed on in the 76th minute, slipped behind the defense, ran onto a through ball by José Cifuentes and beat goalkeeper Brad Stuver to give LAFC (9-9-6) a 2-1 lead in the 81st.
Arango converted from the spot — his fifth goal in the last four games — to open the scoring in the 59th minute. Diego Fagundez, whose hand ball in the area set up Arango’s goal, put away the rebound of Cecilio Dominguez’s shot off the post by to tie it in the 67th.
LAFC snapped a four-game road losing streak.
Austin (5-15-4) has lost four straight matches. The club has followed each of its last four victories with at least three consecutive losses.
Galaxy 1, Houston 1, tie
CARSON — Javier “Chicharito” Hernández Balcázar scored his 12th goal of the season to help the LA Galaxy tie the Houston Dynamo 1-1 on Wednesday night.
Chicharito pulled the Galaxy (11-8-5) even in the 61st minute, heading home Dejan Joveljic’s entry for his fourth goal in four games.
Fabrice-Jean Picault scored for Houston (4-10-11) in the 13th minute with a sliding shot that rolled in. Houston is winless in 20 away matches, the longest active streak in MLS.
The Galaxy are winless in five games.
Atlanta 4, Cincinnati 0
ATLANTA — Josef Martínez scored a goal in each half and Atlanta United beat Cincinnati 4-0 on Wednesday night.
Luiz Araújo opened the scoring for Atlanta (8-7-9) in the fifth minute, dribbling past two defenders near midfield and racing down the right side to bend it past goalkeeper Przemyslaw Tyton.
Martínez scored his first goal in the 40th, heading in Alan Franco’s redirection of a free kick. Martínez scored on a breakaway in the 55th.
CF Montréal 4, Orlando City 2
ORLANDO, Fla. — Romell Quioto had a goal and two assists and Montreal beat short-handed Orlando City 4-2 on Wednesday night.
Montreal (9-8-7) snapped a seven-game road losing streak. Orlando (10-6-8) had won three in a row against Montreal — all shutouts.
Quioto bent a low ball in to the near post that Lassi Lappalainen redirected into the net to give Montreal a 3-2 lead in the 73rd minute.
Orlando City went a man down after Nani picked up his second yellow card — about seven minutes after his first — in the 35th. Two minutes later, Quioto slipped behind defender Antônio Carlos, ran onto a through ball from Djordje Mihailovic and fired a shot off the far post to give Montreal a 2-0 lead.
D.C. United 3, Chicago 0
WASHINGTON — Ola Kamara scored three goals in the first half to take the lead for the Golden Boot award and D.C. United beat the Chicago Fire 3-0 on Wednesday night.
D.C. United (10-10-4) has won six of its last seven home matches. Chicago (6-13-5) lost for the ninth time on the road this season and has an MLS-low four away points.
Kamara leads MLS with 16 goals, two ahead of Seattle’s Raúl Ruidíaz.
Sporting Kansas City 4, Minnesota 0
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Khiry Shelton, Daniel Salloi and Johnny Russell scored in the first half and Sporting Kansas City beat Minnesota.
Kansas City (13-5-7) has scored in 28 consecutive home regular-season matches dating to August 2019, the longest active streak in MLS. Minnesota (8-8-7) has won just two of its last 13 away matches, including the playoffs.
Shelton headed in a rebound in the 14th minute to open the scoring. On Saturday, Kansas City scored two goals in the first six minutes — marking the first time Sporting has scored twice in the first 10 minutes of a match since 2013.
Portland 2, Colorado 2, tie
PORTLAND, Ore. — Sebastian Blanco scored in stoppage time to give the Portland Timbers a 2-2 draw with the Colorado Rapids on Wednesday night.
Michael Barrios and Jonathan Lewis scored to help the Rapids (12-4-7) extended their unbeaten streak to nine games, the longest current run in MLS. Colorado also extended its road unbeaten streak to five, matching the club record set in July 2016.
Felipe Mora added a goal for the Timbers (10-10-4), who played the second half down a player. Portland had three straight shutouts on the road, capped by a 1-0 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Friday night. .
Real Salt Lake 4, San Jose 3
SAN JOSE — Rubio Rubín scored two goals, Albert Rusnák added a goal and two assists and Real Salt Lake beat San Jose 4-3 on Wednesday night, spoiling a hat trick by the Earthquakes’ Javier “Chofis” López.
Justin Meram tied it at 3 for Real Salt Lake (9-9-6) in the 71st minute, and Rubín slipped a one-touch shot inside the post in the 81st minute.
