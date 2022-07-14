Earthquakes 3, LA Galaxy 2
CARSON — JT Marcinkowski had a career-high eight saves, Cristian Espinoza and Jeremy Ebobisse scored first-half goals one minute apart and the San Jose Earthquakes held off the Los Angeles Galaxy 3-2 on Wednesday night.
Espinoza scored on a penalty kick in the 13th minute for his fifth goal of the season. Ebobisse followed with his 11th and defender Marcos López scored his first goal of the season to stake San Jose (5-7-7) to a 3-0 lead in the 40th minute.
Dejan Joveljic finished with a second-half brace for the Galaxy (8-8-3), scoring in the 48th and 88th minutes. He has eight goals this season.
The Galaxy outshot the Earthquakes 25-11 with a 10-4 edge in shots on goal.
Jonathan Bond stopped one shot for L.A.
Atlanta 2, Real Salt Lake 1
ATLANTA — Ronaldo Cisneros scored two first-half goals to spark Atlanta United to a 2-1 victory over Real Salt Lake on Wednesday night.
Columbus 2, D.C. United 2
WASHINGTON — Ola Kamara scored in the second minute of second-half stoppage time and D.C. United rallied for a 2-2 draw with the Columbus Crew on Wednesday night.
Philadelphia 2, Miami 1
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Dániel Gazdag scored on a first-half penalty kick, Cory Burke added a second-half goal and the Philadelphia Union held off Inter Miami CF 2-1 on Wednesday night.
Sporting Kansas City 1, Minnesota 1
SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Johnny Russell scored in the 63rd minute and Sporting Kansas City overcame an own-goal by goalkeeper John Pulskamp to earn a 1-1 draw with Minnesota United on Wednesday night.
Chicago 2, Toronto FC 0
CHICAGO — Jhon Durán scored two goals early and the Chicago Fire cruised to a 2-0 victory over Toronto FC on Wednesday night.
Vancouver 2, Cincinnati 2
Cristian Dájome scored in the 82nd minute to help the Vancouver Whitecaps earn a 2-2 draw with FC Cincinnati.
Nashville 1, Seattle 0
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Hany Mukhtar scored late in the first half and Joe Willis made it stand up to lead Nashville SC to a 1-0 victory over the Seattle Sounders.
New York City FC 1, FC Dallas 0
FRISCO, Texas — Héber Araujo dos Santos scored a first-half goal and Sean Johnson made it stand up as New York City FC beat FC Dallas 1-0 on Wednesday night.
Orlando City 1, Colorado 1
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Gyasi Zardes scored in the second half to help the Colorado Rapids earn a 1-1 draw with Orlando City FC on Wednesday night.
