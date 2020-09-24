New England 3, Montreal 1
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Rookie Henry Kessler scored his first MLS goal and the New England Revolution beat the Montreal Impact 3-1 on Wednesday night.
New England (4-3-6) won for the first time this season at Gillette Stadium. Montreal (5-7-1) lost its third straight match, getting outscored 10-3, but finished with 11 men for the first time in four matches. Montreal was without its leading scorer, Romell Quioto, who was out on a red-card suspension.
Atlanta United 1, FC Dallas 0
ATLANTA — Jeff Larentowicz scored on a penalty kick and Atlanta United beat FC Dallas 1-0 on Wednesday night to end a six-game winless streak.
Larentowicz converted from the spot in the 55th minute after FC Dallas’ Matt Hedges was called for a hand ball in the area. The 38-year-old Larentowicz has two goals and an assist in the last three games after managing only three goals and five assists in the previous four seasons combined.
Brad Guzan, who had allowed nine goals on 18 shots over the last four games, had one save for his third shutout of the season for Atlanta (4-7-2).
Toronto FC 1,
New York City FC 0
HARRISON, N.J. — Alejandro Pozuelo scored on a penalty kick in the 90th minute and Toronto FC beat New York City FC 1-0 on Wednesday night.
Toronto FC (7-2-4) ran its unbeaten streak to four and ended New York City’s at six.
Pozuelo scored his fifth of the season, beating goalkeeper Sean Johnson with a right-footed shot to the bottom right corner. Alex Bono made eight saves for Toronto.
Houston 4, Chicago 0
CHICAGO — Robert Beric scored for the third consecutive game and the Chicago Fire beat the Houston Dynamo 4-0.
Jonathan Bornstein played a one-touch pass to Beric for a one-touch redirection from 7 yards in the 15th minute.
Chicago (3-7-3) snapped a five-game winless streak, including three losses.
Philadelphia 0, Cincinnati 0
CINCINNATI — Andre Blake had the only save of the match and the Philadelphia Union stretched their unbeaten streak to four with a scoreless draw with FC Cincinnati.
FC Cincinnati (3-6-4) has had four straight 0-0 games at Nippert Stadium.
Blake stopped Joseph-Claude Gyau’s left-footed shot in the 92nd minute. FC Cincinnati nearly scored in the 89th minute when Kendall Waston headed across goal, but Philadelphia midfielder Jose Martinez cleared it.
Orlando City 2, Sporting Kansas City 1
Columbus 2, Minnesota 1
New York 4, Miami 1
Nashville 1, D.C. United 0
San Jose at Colorado, late
LA Galaxy at Real Salt Lake, late
Seattle at Portland, late
Vancouver at LA FC, late
