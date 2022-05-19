LA Galaxy 1, Minnesota 1, tie
SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Robin Lod scored in the 87th minute to help Minnesota United earn a 1-1 draw with the LA Galaxy on Wednesday.
Lod scored the equalizer for United (4-5-3) with an assist from DJ Taylor.
Sacha Kljestan broke a scoreless tie with a penalty-kick goal in the 83rd minute for the Galaxy (6-4-2).
United outshot the Galaxy 17-12, but LA had an 8-4 edge in shots on goal.
Dayne St. Clair saved three shots for United. Jonathan Bond had seven saves for the Galaxy.
Austin FC 2, Los Angeles FC 1
LOS ANGELES — Ruben Gabrielsen and Diego Fagúndez scored, propelling Austin FC to a 2-1 victory over Los Angeles FC Wednesday night.
The victory came despite LAFC’s Carlos Vela becoming the third-fastest player in MLS history to reach 100 combined goals and assists. Vela scored on a penalty kick in the 86th minute, giving him 62 goals and 38 assists in 98 regular-season matches.
Sebastian Giovinco (95 games) and Robbie Keane (96 games) reached the mark faster than Vela.
The win is Austin’s first in four meetings with LAFC and moved the teams into a tie atop with the Western Conference with 23 points.
New York City FC 2, D.C. United 0
Chicago 3, New York 3, tie
Miami 0, Philadelphia 0, tie
Seattle 1, Houston 0
Sporting Kansas City 2, Colorado 1
Nashville 2, CF Montréal 1
Vancouver 2, FC Dallas 1
San Jose 3, Portland 2
