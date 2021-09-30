Real Salt Lake 2, Galaxy 1
SANDY, Utah — Anderson Julio scored on a breakaway in the 95th minute to give Real Salt Lake a 2-1 victory over the LA Galaxy on Wednesday night.
Salt Lake (11-10-6) has won three of its last four games. Los Angeles (11-11-5) had its winless run extended to eight matches.
Julio got a touch on Damir Kreilach’s long pass to get away from two defenders and he volleyed it inside the far post, past a diving Jonathan Bond.
Kreilach opened the scoring for Salt Lake in the 45th minute with a header that went off the hands of Bond and rolled over the line. Kreilach has four goals in his last five games and 12 overall this season.
Chicharito scored for the Galaxy in the 76th by settling a pass from Efraín Álvarez and beating goalkeeper David Ochoa to the near post.
Chicharito also had good scoring chances in the 16th and 57th minutes, but Ochoa batted away the first and used a kick save to deny a breakaway.
Portland 2, Los Angeles FC 1
LOS ANGELES — Dairon Asprilla broke a tie off a rebound in the 59th minute and the Portland Timbers held on to beat Los Angeles FC 2-1.
Felipe Mora broke in alone on goal, but his shot banged off the right post. However, it went back to Asprilla on the other side and he scored into the open net.
Danny Musovski had tied it for LAFC (9-12-6) four minutes earlier.
Yimmi Chara opened the scoring for Portland (13-10-4) in the final minute of the first half, starting the Timbers to their sixth win in an unbeaten streak of seven games.
Toronto FC 3, Cincinnati 2
TORONTO — Canadian winger Jacob Shaffelburg had a goal and two assists in a 17-minute span in the second half to help Toronto FC beat Cincinnati.
Ifunanyachi Achara and Mark Delgado also scored for Toronto (5-15-7) in front of a crowd of only 5,110 fans at BMO Field.
Chicago 2, New York City FC 0
BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. — Robert Beric and Federico Navarro scored and Chicago beat New York City for its first victory in a month.
Atlanta 1, Miami 0
ATLANTA — Josef Martínez scored on a penalty kick in the 78th minute for his 100th MLS goal and Atlanta United beat Inter Miami 1-0 on Wednesday night.
Atlanta (10-8-9) has won four of its last five games. Miami fell to 9-12-5.
Martínez became the fifth player in MLS history to score his first 100 goals, in all competitions, with one club. He joined Bradley Wright-Phillips (New York Red Bulls), Taylor Twellman (New England Revolution), Robbie Keane (L.A. Galaxy) and Diego Valeri (Portland Timbers).
D.C. United 3, Minnesota 1
WASHINGTON — Junior Moreno scored his first goal for D.C. United with five minutes left to seal the victory over Minnesota.
Ola Kamara and Julian Gressel also scored for D.C. United (12-11-4).
Bakaye Dibassy scored for Minnesota (10-9-7).
New England 4, CF Montreal 1
MONTREAL — DeJuan Jones, Adam Buksa, Gustavo Bou scored in MLS-leading New England’s victory over Montreal.
New England (20-4-5) also scored on Rudy Camacho’s own goal.
Philadelphia 1, New York 1, tie
HARRISON, N.J. — Omir Fernandez scored his third goal in four games and New York tied Philadelphia.
New York (11-8-7) extended its undefeated streak to four games.
Sporting Kansas City 3,
FC Dallas 1
FRISCO, Texas — Dániel Sallói had two goals to push his season total to 15, Johnny Russell scored on a penalty kick and Sporting Kansas City beat 10-man FC Dallas.
Kansas City (14-6-7) has won three of its past four games as it chases the top spot in the Western Conference. Dallas (6-13-9) lost its third straight game.
Orlando City 2, Nashville 2, tie
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Orlando City picked up an own goal off a corner kick in extra time in the draw with Nashville.
Orlando City (10-8-9) cut it to 2-1 on Daryl Dike’s penalty kick in the 76th minute.
Colorado 3, Austin FC 0
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — William Yarbrough set a Colorado team record with his 11th shutout of the season and the Rapids beat Austin FC. Yarbrough broke a tie with Joe Cannon (2004) and Clint Irwin (2013).
Vancouver 0, Houston 0, tie
HOUSTON — Maxime Crepeau made four saves for Vancouver in the Whitecaps’ tie with Houston.
Vancouver (8-8-10) picked up a critical point in its bid to make the playoffs. Michael Nelson had his second shutout for Houston (5-11-12), making one save.
Seattle 3, San Jose 1
SAN JOSE — Raúl Ruidíaz scored two goals to increase his season total to 16 and the Seattle Sounders beat the San Jose Earthquakes 3-1.
Seattle (15-5-6) held onto the Western Conference lead, two points ahead of Sporting Kansas City, after winning for the sixth time in eight games.
